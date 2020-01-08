Democracy Today

As people say, it will be like this until someone finally comes up with something better.

And of course, it could be much better than it is currently.

The main trouble is that democracy struggles with its unjust proportion.

There are billions of spectators, millions of critics but only a couple of activitists in the game.

Whose fault is that? Well, it is also yours, dear reader. It’s all about the demos aka the folk.

Unfortunately, the majority of us, are merely spectators.

Most of us are participating, listening, but aren’t willing to interfere with any critical matter. We should change that first.

The reason for the lack of activists is the ignorance of the wider folk. Where’s the confidence and where’s the pursuit? Why are these always out of stock?

Just think of Brexit. What’s going on with the U.K.? It seems like a desparate combination of mess and shame.

There wouldn’t be such a circus if there would be more critics than spectators. It depends on the person, they say.

But what if the people would choose to be critics instead of plain spectators, and the democracy could be closer to fair play.

It’s not fair and just now. But what about tomorrow, then?

—

This post was previously published on Joseph Felfoldi and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock