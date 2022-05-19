Denisse M. Cotto Reyes – Boy [Video]

By Button Poetry

A Semi-Finalist from the 2020 Button Poetry video contest.

About Button:

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

boy

my body is not your home you are a guest

i make lemonade i offer you tea

put down the window shade so you can

sleep share my

cookies put your feet up

offer you comfort however

you will not be comfortable enough to

make me uncomfortable in my space

the hair on my legs will stay until i

decide to shave

decide the type of beauty i want to walk

in today this

is all my you can’t handle that cane

the generational rape rituals in your

veins scream when we own ourselves

you have no power over us patriarchy

misogyny have lynched us enough it

doesn’t fit in my space you’re taking up

too much space you’re always taking

taking

taking from us long to be generous boy

stop gentrifying our bodies like it’s

your territory to invade

impose exploitation

how dare you tell me when it’s right to

touch me don’t

touch me the way people can’t touch my

hair but want to

men can’t touch my body don’t touch me

this is my home my vulva looks pretty as

i see

fit hair or no hair it still makes you

moan

hair or no hair we multiply orgasms

bleed once a month without dying magical

we birthed you you’re half women

boys insist they know how to make women

beautiful men give us space to define it

without them

we don’t need you at the dinner table

you’ve left us

bare stuck the meat from my bones

left the starving scraping at the bones

breaking wishbones to make you come back

to make you come back

left us desperate when our children ask

for you

excuse me if we don’t trust your

offerings

the growls and saliva dripping at your

jaw aren’t going to scare me

your unchecked aggression

self-mutilation to change my mind ain’t

going to work

on me patriarchy hates the woman in you

trying to chew all that’s feminine

didn’t say you’re chewing on yourself

go to your room we don’t forgive you

anymore eat boy

eat your thoughts away don’t look for us

to speak better at night

like to make women disappear kidnap our

voices from the room replace us with

your ideals and fantasies

wishing you can call to say you’re sorry

i see you crying at night when no one is

watching

i see you having sex with your new

victim trying to conceive the child you

killed inside of me i see you

wake up honey bear

finish my lemonade vomit the cookies i

gave you

put your feet down i said put your feet

down

here drink this acid

let it burn that dirty dirty tongue do

you regret the insults now

does it hurt do you know how it feels

now baby

you have overstayed your welcome

leave die

you

