Home / Featured Content / Diana Nguyen – “Asian Market”

Diana Nguyen – “Asian Market”

In the Asian market, there's always ready-to-eat sweet mangoes sitting side-by-side with lychee fruit.

By Button Poetry

Diana Nguyen, performing at Button Poetry Live, December 2018.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
In the Asian market, there’s always ready-to-eat sweet mangoes
00:07
sitting side-by-side with lychee fruit.
00:10
Always fish, chips, soy sauce and spicy dried octopus.
00:14
Always an array of mint greens and onions.
00:17
Always the smell…
00:21
of dead fish and live fish,
00:25
and buckets of crabs and old people.
00:30
The foul smell smacks me dead in the face.
00:34
“This is nothing,” they say.
00:37
What’s foul is the Agent Orange that stacked up bodies
00:40
outside childhood homes.
00:42
This is nothing.
00:44
Death means nothing unless you make it and we don’t make it.
00:47
We won’t ever make it.
00:49
Maybe this is why it’s normal to beat each other
00:51
with cutting knives as handshakes,
00:53
in the long lines and bustling heads fighting over carrots,
00:56
over the dead roast ducks, over the smelliest fish,
00:59
always fighting over a carcass to honor the dead.
01:02
The war is over, yet why is there still chaos?
01:10
I wonder if my aunts and uncles really speak to each other anymore,
01:14
because the taste of death has dried their mouths.
01:17
Mom snatches the carrots out of another woman’s hand.
01:21
She looks just like her.
01:23
Short burgundy dyed hair, could be her sister,
01:27
and she is.
01:29
Not only was there a North and South divide,
01:31
there was a splitting of families.
01:33
I guess witnessing childhood friends leaving life for death
01:37
does that to a person,
01:38
but a person turns into a people real quick.
01:41
Families become enemies.
01:43
There’s a North and South easily found in the kitchen.
01:45
Mom says– Mom says, “This is how you make it.
01:48
Add the carrots in first, let it boil.”
01:50
Then Aunt Retaliate says, “No, no, this is how you make it.
01:53
Add the carrots in first.”
01:54
Then all I hear are many ways of making one dish.
02:00
All I hear are many ways of not trusting one who is your own.
02:05
There are stories shared without talking,
02:07
floods our mouths with the South China Sea.
02:09
They do not cook to fill our hunger, they cook to fill theirs.
02:13
Each night, each bite, reminders of the nights spent near dumpsters.
02:17
I wonder if my parents never learned to teach us, kids,
02:19
the words love or trust,
02:21
because they were taught how foreign and dangerous they were,
02:23
like how they loved and trusted the very people that look like them
02:26
just to wake up to a blood sunrise on their front porch in 1955.
02:30
They still wake up to a cataclysm of red ingrained in their memory,
02:34
still wake up to the bottoms of the brown boat as shields,
02:37
still wake up to the sounds of collapsing bodies,
02:40
and maybe…
02:43
maybe there won’t ever be healing.
02:48
But here…
02:50
in the Asian market,
02:53
in the midst of chaotic shouting, the snatching of vegetables
02:56
and sweaty bodies grazing each other,
02:58
here is where we allow intimacy.
03:03
Here, there are no borders or boundaries.
03:08
Here is where we remember the dead.
03:15
(applause)

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

