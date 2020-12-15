Did You Know It’s Universal Human Rights Month?

Need ideas to think big?

At a recent talk I gave at Harvard University for bLU Talks, I spoke on how to grow yourself and your business. I talked about thinking big, and sometimes that can be daunting when starting out.

Start a blog

Start a blog. It is a great way to grow. There is a way to get new content ideas every day… head over to National Calendar Day dot com, and you can also head over to your favourite search engine and type in “What is today celebrating?” You can use quotes or not; you will likely get the same answer. When the daily or monthly topic touches on things currently being addressed in our society all the better.

Human rights is one of the hot topics still trending all over the world. Look at the article below from the site mentioned above. Currently, it is Universal Human Rights Month.

Universal Human Rights Month is an annual designation observed in December. This month and every month to follow, people all across the globe are encouraged to come together and stand up for equality, justice, and the dignity of all humans. December is a time to honor the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, an international document stating the basic rights and fundamental freedoms to which all human beings are entitled. These rights include freedom from discrimination, the right to equality, and the right to be considered innocent until proven guilty.

How to observe

Use #UniversalHumanRights, #HumanRights, and #StandUp4HumanRights to post on social media. The Dignity & Respect Campaign says the best way we can celebrate Universal Human Rights Month is by working to find common ground with those around us who may not have the same background as we do. Their advice is to remember that we were all born into the same world, we are all humans, and our different races, religions, beliefs, and cultures shouldn’t divide us. This December, take a little time out of your schedule to educate yourself. If another culture makes you anxious or apprehensive, learn more about their history and why they do things the way they do. Chances are, it’ll humanize them and help you understand that they aren’t people to be “afraid” of, or to dislike. This month, you can also:

Read a book about the Declaration of Human rights, or about human rights in general

Spread the word on social media

Go out of your way to treat everyone with respect, kindness, and equality

Teach others about why human rights for everyone are so important

The Universal Month for Human Rights started in 1948 when the United Nations wrote the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

History

There are over 1,500 national days. Don’t miss a single one. Celebrate Every Day with National Day Calendar!

Jump in and get started with that blog, or share others and give them credit, as we have done here. Grow an attitude of perseverance–constantly writing will help you grow that intention. (Golden Pearl #8 in my book The Secrets to Living A Fantastic Life.)

