Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Did You Know It’s Universal Human Rights Month?

Did You Know It’s Universal Human Rights Month?

This month and every month to follow, people all across the globe are encouraged to come together and stand up for equality, justice, and the dignity of all humans.

by Leave a Comment

Need ideas to think big?

At a recent talk I gave at Harvard University for bLU Talks, I spoke on how to grow yourself and your business. I talked about thinking big, and sometimes that can be daunting when starting out.

Start a blog

Start a blog. It is a great way to grow. There is a way to get new content ideas every day… head over to National Calendar Day dot com, and you can also head over to your favourite search engine and type in “What is today celebrating?” You can use quotes or not; you will likely get the same answer. When the daily or monthly topic touches on things currently being addressed in our society all the better.

Human rights is one of the hot topics still trending all over the world. Look at the article below from the site mentioned above. Currently, it is Universal Human Rights Month.

What is it?

Universal Human Rights Month is an annual designation observed in December. This month and every month to follow, people all across the globe are encouraged to come together and stand up for equality, justice, and the dignity of all humans. December is a time to honor the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, an international document stating the basic rights and fundamental freedoms to which all human beings are entitled. These rights include freedom from discrimination, the right to equality, and the right to be considered innocent until proven guilty.

How to observe

Use #UniversalHumanRights, #HumanRights, and #StandUp4HumanRights to post on social media. The Dignity & Respect Campaign says the best way we can celebrate Universal Human Rights Month is by working to find common ground with those around us who may not have the same background as we do.  Their advice is to remember that we were all born into the same world, we are all humans, and our different races, religions, beliefs, and cultures shouldn’t divide us. This December, take a little time out of your schedule to educate yourself. If another culture makes you anxious or apprehensive, learn more about their history and why they do things the way they do. Chances are, it’ll humanize them and help you understand that they aren’t people to be “afraid” of, or to dislike. This month, you can also:

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
  • Read a book about the Declaration of Human rights, or about human rights in general
  • Spread the word on social media
  • Go out of your way to treat everyone with respect, kindness, and equality
  • Teach others about why human rights for everyone are so important

The Universal Month for Human Rights started in 1948 when the United Nations wrote the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

History

There are over 1,500 national days. Don’t miss a single one. Celebrate Every Day with National Day Calendar!

Jump in and get started with that blog, or share others and give them credit, as we have done here. Grow an attitude of perseverance–constantly writing will help you grow that intention. (Golden Pearl #8 in my book The Secrets to Living A Fantastic Life.)

 

Previously Published on drallenlycka.com

Shutterstock

About Dr. Allen Lycka

Dr. Allen Lycka has been acknowledged as one of the leading cosmetic dermatologists globally for three decades. A pioneer in cosmetic surgery, he helped develop laser-assisted tumescent liposuction - an advanced body sculpture technique, and Mohs Micrographic Surgery, an advanced means of removing skin cancer with 99% success. He has lived and practiced in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada since 1989. He’s written 17 books, 30+ academic papers and hosted the number one internet radio show in the world on cosmetic surgery – Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today. He is a co-founder of Doctors for the Practice of Safe and Ethical Aesthetic Medicine and founder of The Canadian Skin Cancer Association. He has won the prestigious Consumers Choice Award for Cosmetic Surgery for 16 consecutive years. In 2003, Dr. Lycka’s life changed drastically when he suddenly developed a right foot drop and then misdiagnosed as ALS (Lou Gehrig’s’ disease). Still, he maintained his status as a leading cosmetic doctor for 30 years.

Because of what he learned, he has co-authored the book The Secrets To Living A Fantastic Life with Harriet Tinka, a former fashion model and Woman of Distinction. He is also currently co-authoring two more books: one with Corie Poirier entitled, “bLU Talks Presents: Business, Life and the Universe” and one with Jack Canfield entitled, “Pillars of Success.” Acknowledged as a leading expert in Living A Fantastic Life and Turning Points, he is a transformational speaker, thought leader, life-changing coach, and mentor.

Dr. Lycka is happily married to Dr. Lucie Bernier-Lycka for 39 years, and they have four lovely daughters and seven beautiful grandchildren. He counts his family as his most important accomplishment. For more information, visit www.drallenlycka.com

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x