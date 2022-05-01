Did You Know That Marriages Have Four Seasons?

Did you know that there are four seasons of marriage? This article will discuss them and how to work through each season with your loved ones.

Remember, whatever season you are in won’t last for long.

The Four Seasons of Marriage

According to Gary Chapman, “Marriages are in a perpetual state of transition, continually moving from one season to another — perhaps not annually, as in nature, but certainly and consistently. The cycle repeats itself many times throughout the life of a marriage.”

Winter Season

All people — all lives — are either in a crisis, coming out of a crisis, or headed for a crisis.

Andy Andrews

Winter is the time of year when people are more likely to get sick and feel the effects of a cold. It’s also when people are more likely to stay inside due to the harshness of the wintry weather.

Many couples feel discouraged, lonely, and hopeless during their Winters. But unfortunately, Winter also marks a period of heartbreaks, marital sabotage, illnesses and deaths.

My wife and I have had more than our fair share of winters in our seventeen-year marriage. As a result, we’ve wailed about countless miscarriages, serious health scares, chronic pain, and family death.

But, certain core principles have helped us weather the winters of our marriage. They include our abiding Christian faith and our vows to support each other “for better and worse.” We continue to learn how best to navigate our winters.

I suppose that many families worldwide are witnessing winters from the COVID-19 Pandemic. Examples include job layoffs, travel restrictions, home isolation and working from home.

Spring Season

Spring is the season of new life and rejuvenation. The earth is waking up from its slumber, plants are growing, and beautiful flowers are in their bloom. Spring also signifies new beginnings. Many cultures mark it a time for renewal, fertility, and hope.

Springtime enables couples to build a strong foundation for the future. Also, to rejuvenate and open up to new possibilities in their marriage. It’s a time of hope and anticipation!

Some everyday activities for couples to undertake during Spring include: spending time together and appreciating each other.

Summer Season

Summer is a great time for vacations and all-around fun. The sun shines in the summer, and it brings with it warmth and happiness. As a result, couples become more comfortable, relaxed, and enjoy their lives together. Also, they feel more connected with each other and committed to growth in their marriage.

In the summertime, long days and warm nights are the norms. As a result, you may crave more emotional and physical contact with your spouse. But summer can also be a busy time with kids away from school, outdoor activities and vacations.

The summertime represents our many milestones and happy magical moments in my marriage. Examples are the births of our children, post-graduate course completion, and job raises.

There are ways for couples to boost their relationships during the summer season. These include: planning regular date nights and pursuing simple recreational companionship.

Fall or Autumn Season

Fall is a season of change: leaves turn brilliant colours; days grow shorter; nights cooler. As a result, we may become unsettled as we expect the harsh Winter to come. So, it is not hard for us to become uncertain, negligent, and apprehensive.

You may be in your Fall season if you are full of fear, discouragement or lack of appreciation. Worse still, you may be feeling neglected, abused or drifting apart from your mate.

Ways to cope with the seasons of marriage

Have open and honest communication with your partner about your feelings, frustrations and plans.

Spend time together with your spouse in intimate companionship and build your relationship.

Understanding and meeting each other’s vital emotional needs in marriage.

Have compassion for yourself and your spouse, especially during your stressful Winters.

Appreciate that just as in nature, the seasons of marriage do not last long. So, be encouraged and do not give up!

To Recap

We’ve looked at the four seasons of marriage.

Winter represents the discouraged, detached, and dissatisfied season.

Springtime comes with its openness, hope, and anticipation.

We become comfortable, relaxed, and enjoy life with summer’s warmth.

Fall or autumn presents uncertainty, negligence, and apprehension.

Please know that it may not last so long, whatever season your marriage is. Be encouraged.

What season is your marriage, and what coping measures will you adopt?

I would love to hear your thoughts.

Thanks for your time.

Sources

The four seasons of marriage: secrets to a lasting marriage by Gary Chapman.

