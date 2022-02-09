Difficult Conversations: Goddesses and Nolan

To redefine public safety, we have to start with difficult conversations about what safety means and what keeps our communities safe. We all have unique stories to tell about our lived realities.
Watch two strangers discuss their experiences with safety & policing in Minneapolis.
[Music]
great day yeah how are you i’m good how
are you doing
[Applause]
do you feel like you and your family are
safe here
safe in regards to the city itself how
is police
um how it’s being ran the officials are
they in my best interest no
on new year’s eve when i was about 14
years old me and my friends at the time
being we were popping firecrackers
outside we had the cops called on us
and they came
they
said that it was gunshots
then forced themselves inside of our
home
at that time we did have dogs the dogs
since that there was a danger there was
intruders inside of the home so they
came outside of the home
about 14 15 cops three dogs
every last one of them shot
our dogs
i literally am standing here the dogs
are two steps down from where i’m
standing yeah i’m a kid i could have
been shy yeah that’s why yeah
how do you think things are going in
minneapolis right now
um
like i see the
inequity and equality i i see that
it’s not going good for a lot of people
um
but you know i try and stay hopeful i
guess
what experiences
have you had interacting with the
minneapolis police department
just very very recently um i had a
male friend who had a female roommate at
the time um she’s caucasian he’s an
african-american male completely
platonic relationship just a
roommate the situation happened where
he didn’t want to be roommates with her
anymore she was not willing to give him
his things back so i’m like hey we got
to go about this the right way call the
cops have him come out have him walk
through the property itself type of
ordeal because we don’t want anyone
going to jail we want anyone getting
hurt or anything like that immediately
on the pull-up his face when he saw my
face went from
a smile to a frown really really quickly
and then i knew instantly that this was
not gonna be a good ordeal okay because
he knew that we were black period we
called you for help and assistance yeah
to protect and serve because that’s your
job having those type of experiences
where you call the cops out and have
them come out to protect and serve you
and then
each and every time without a shadow of
a doubt you’re being shown
and towed and you’re being treated as if
you have done something wrong that
doesn’t make me feel humane yeah i mean
you got tom that’s coming from hastings
to north minneapolis he might be shaking
in his boots because of the environment
but here you are coming to police this
same area that’s not okay either yeah
that doesn’t make me feel safe you
already are afraid of me yeah so what
makes me think that you’re gonna protect
me
who would you feel better about in that
situation to try and help out people
with like gun holsters and like
bulletproof vests like
that’s not what
i feel
i would want
here in minnesota we’ve had several
high profile police
murders
i live here
that makes me feel some type of way when
i get pulled over and my daughter’s in
the car and it’s like should i go live
today because
somebody might feel some type of way
that i might not want to roll down my
window the entire way because it’s a
male cop and you call it a backup i
don’t feel protected yeah
we don’t
need to have someone with
a gun on their hip go up to a door to
tell someone they were going too fast or
all that i mean or they went through a
red light or you know having the police
come out because somebody’s having some
type of a psychiatric episode you know
why is there a cop i have family members
that have schizophrenia and i can only
imagine hey they’re having an episode of
some sort and we call the ambulance 911
and we specifically say hey
sunny ambulance yeah you know because i
don’t want anything else to transpire
out of this and the police comes to my
door before the actual ambulance does
before the paramedic
that’s an issue you’re not prepared you
are not
certified to handle this yeah so why are
you here exactly and in those cases
because you’re not certified for this
now you’re taking lives
what would make your family and
community safe
i mean if people had more
like i talked to my neighbors they’re
worried about like their garage getting
broken into the people who are
struggling that feel the need to like
take something from someone’s garage
i wish that
they could
get the help they need you know whatever
like
struggle or conflict they’re going
through defined resolution and peace
that
they can feel sustained
or growth even you know
don’t have your first thing be like i
don’t want to deal with it i’m going to
call the cops
but it’s like you gotta you gotta see
the faces of the people you’re trying to
help you got to try and understand
what’s happening and i think
volunteering is a way to do that give
some of your life not just your
checkbook i think that would make
people in the community feel safe
or i don’t know i don’t understand why
people don’t feel safe all the time
i wish there was something that wasn’t
like these loud lights loud sirens
that like could go into the situation
where people were arguing and trying to
like cool things down and get to the
root of things figure out
how these people can not have arguments
in the future i’m curious when a cop
gets behind you
how do you feel
well
i try not to drive as much as i can i’ve
even been pulled over on my bike and
that
like i just remember my heart thumping
do you feel like you’re gonna get shot
uh i do i don’t feel like i’m gonna get
shot i feel like hey if i don’t comply
with what he’s going to say or you know
there’s a possibility he might beat me
nah
i guess that that thought doesn’t cross
my mind uh just curious have you ever
thought about you know taking a jog at
nighttime and then a cop stopping you
because they think you look like
somebody that was called in
no i
no i just think well like
i don’t i want to get these three miles
in so i can feel good afterwards i know
yeah yeah that’s what we have to deal
with on a daily basis so when a cop gets
behind me especially everything that’s
happened
i almost want to flee
catch me if you can because i’m thinking
about like
the worst that could happen if i just
comply right
that’s sad
just by getting pulled over just by
having a cop behind me
i can’t i know that i can’t ever
understand that reality because
i am who i am there’s there’s empathy
and sympathy and those different ways to
try and like make people
put themselves in other shoes but they
won’t ever really know
for change to happen for the police not
to have to be the ones to like
pull somebody over for speeding because
they don’t have a good track red record
of stopping people there’s other ways to
deal with this
and how do
we get
the majority of people to think about
that be in it be in the fire as well
be in the fire
you see mothers that are out here crying
because the shootings and things like
that are happening it’s like yeah you
know there’s been a lot of great
supports from from
a lot of white people here in minnesota
but at the same time it’s like what are
we doing past that point
here hear your personal stories i think
that that
is storytelling for me is what sparks
people’s imagination
hearing people’s stories allows you to
imagine something different you are a
white male okay uh so there’s a lot of
things that you just have not
experienced because you don’t have skin
in the game point blank period to come
from a more of a privileged lifestyle
where you don’t have
these type of dynamics
to actually give you the life
experiences to reflect from it makes
sense
you know this conversation makes sense
do you feel like you all want a similar
minneapolis no
no the system that we have people can
say again
that they’re oh my gosh the system is
broken
the system has never been broken it
works perfectly fine for whom it is
designed to work for
the type of protection that i need
doesn’t look like the same type of
protection that you need
i want
more like
mental health like you were talking
about
your relatives who have
mental health issues
and like how to get
them the help they need in those times
of stress like we have to help those who
are struggling to be stronger together
and i don’t know if like
that plays into safety or how that comes
about or what we change to make that
happen
just because of the uprising where we
are right now this is like the main this
is like the topic it says this is where
it is police brutalities uproars the
unprecedented numbers with colvin how it
affects us and those are the topics so
it’s how we get past this point
everybody’s so ready to heal and it’s
like we haven’t really
dissected
the problem we have a disease going on
right now what’s causing the disease
because we’re dealing with the symptoms
yeah you know let’s deal with what’s
happening first
then how we’re going to deal with it and
then let’s get it knocked out i haven’t
felt any disagreement with what i’ve
heard from you
so i wouldn’t say that we don’t share
the same vision but i don’t know if we
like
hashed out the details and put it on a
big like chalkboard or something
no some similarities definitely there’s
be some contrast yeah yeah we’re making
baby steps and having conversations like
this you know having the block party
safety block parties those are good
initiatives because it gets people
together it gets us
together start these conversations about
what these issues are yeah
11:15
[Music]
