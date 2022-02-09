Difficult Conversations: Goddesses and Nolan

To redefine public safety, we have to start with difficult conversations about what safety means and what keeps our communities safe. We all have unique stories to tell about our lived realities.

Watch two strangers discuss their experiences with safety & policing in Minneapolis.

Join the conversation at safetynotfear.com

great day yeah how are you i’m good how

are you doing

do you feel like you and your family are

safe here

safe in regards to the city itself how

is police

um how it’s being ran the officials are

they in my best interest no

on new year’s eve when i was about 14

years old me and my friends at the time

being we were popping firecrackers

outside we had the cops called on us

and they came

they

said that it was gunshots

then forced themselves inside of our

home

at that time we did have dogs the dogs

since that there was a danger there was

intruders inside of the home so they

came outside of the home

about 14 15 cops three dogs

every last one of them shot

our dogs

i literally am standing here the dogs

are two steps down from where i’m

standing yeah i’m a kid i could have

been shy yeah that’s why yeah

how do you think things are going in

minneapolis right now

um

like i see the

inequity and equality i i see that

it’s not going good for a lot of people

um

but you know i try and stay hopeful i

guess

what experiences

have you had interacting with the

minneapolis police department

just very very recently um i had a

male friend who had a female roommate at

the time um she’s caucasian he’s an

african-american male completely

platonic relationship just a

roommate the situation happened where

he didn’t want to be roommates with her

anymore she was not willing to give him

his things back so i’m like hey we got

to go about this the right way call the

cops have him come out have him walk

through the property itself type of

ordeal because we don’t want anyone

going to jail we want anyone getting

hurt or anything like that immediately

on the pull-up his face when he saw my

face went from

a smile to a frown really really quickly

and then i knew instantly that this was

not gonna be a good ordeal okay because

he knew that we were black period we

called you for help and assistance yeah

to protect and serve because that’s your

job having those type of experiences

where you call the cops out and have

them come out to protect and serve you

and then

each and every time without a shadow of

a doubt you’re being shown

and towed and you’re being treated as if

you have done something wrong that

doesn’t make me feel humane yeah i mean

you got tom that’s coming from hastings

to north minneapolis he might be shaking

in his boots because of the environment

but here you are coming to police this

same area that’s not okay either yeah

that doesn’t make me feel safe you

already are afraid of me yeah so what

makes me think that you’re gonna protect

me

who would you feel better about in that

situation to try and help out people

with like gun holsters and like

bulletproof vests like

that’s not what

i feel

i would want

here in minnesota we’ve had several

high profile police

murders

i live here

that makes me feel some type of way when

i get pulled over and my daughter’s in

the car and it’s like should i go live

today because

somebody might feel some type of way

that i might not want to roll down my

window the entire way because it’s a

male cop and you call it a backup i

don’t feel protected yeah

we don’t

need to have someone with

a gun on their hip go up to a door to

tell someone they were going too fast or

all that i mean or they went through a

red light or you know having the police

come out because somebody’s having some

type of a psychiatric episode you know

why is there a cop i have family members

that have schizophrenia and i can only

imagine hey they’re having an episode of

some sort and we call the ambulance 911

and we specifically say hey

sunny ambulance yeah you know because i

don’t want anything else to transpire

out of this and the police comes to my

door before the actual ambulance does

before the paramedic

that’s an issue you’re not prepared you

are not

certified to handle this yeah so why are

you here exactly and in those cases

because you’re not certified for this

now you’re taking lives

what would make your family and

community safe

i mean if people had more

like i talked to my neighbors they’re

worried about like their garage getting

broken into the people who are

struggling that feel the need to like

take something from someone’s garage

i wish that

they could

get the help they need you know whatever

like

struggle or conflict they’re going

through defined resolution and peace

that

they can feel sustained

or growth even you know

don’t have your first thing be like i

don’t want to deal with it i’m going to

call the cops

but it’s like you gotta you gotta see

the faces of the people you’re trying to

help you got to try and understand

what’s happening and i think

volunteering is a way to do that give

some of your life not just your

checkbook i think that would make

people in the community feel safe

or i don’t know i don’t understand why

people don’t feel safe all the time

i wish there was something that wasn’t

like these loud lights loud sirens

that like could go into the situation

where people were arguing and trying to

like cool things down and get to the

root of things figure out

how these people can not have arguments

in the future i’m curious when a cop

gets behind you

how do you feel

well

i try not to drive as much as i can i’ve

even been pulled over on my bike and

that

like i just remember my heart thumping

do you feel like you’re gonna get shot

uh i do i don’t feel like i’m gonna get

shot i feel like hey if i don’t comply

with what he’s going to say or you know

there’s a possibility he might beat me

nah

i guess that that thought doesn’t cross

my mind uh just curious have you ever

thought about you know taking a jog at

nighttime and then a cop stopping you

because they think you look like

somebody that was called in

no i

no i just think well like

i don’t i want to get these three miles

in so i can feel good afterwards i know

yeah yeah that’s what we have to deal

with on a daily basis so when a cop gets

behind me especially everything that’s

happened

i almost want to flee

catch me if you can because i’m thinking

about like

the worst that could happen if i just

comply right

that’s sad

just by getting pulled over just by

having a cop behind me

i can’t i know that i can’t ever

understand that reality because

i am who i am there’s there’s empathy

and sympathy and those different ways to

try and like make people

put themselves in other shoes but they

won’t ever really know

for change to happen for the police not

to have to be the ones to like

pull somebody over for speeding because

they don’t have a good track red record

of stopping people there’s other ways to

deal with this

and how do

we get

the majority of people to think about

that be in it be in the fire as well

be in the fire

you see mothers that are out here crying

because the shootings and things like

that are happening it’s like yeah you

know there’s been a lot of great

supports from from

a lot of white people here in minnesota

but at the same time it’s like what are

we doing past that point

here hear your personal stories i think

that that

is storytelling for me is what sparks

people’s imagination

hearing people’s stories allows you to

imagine something different you are a

white male okay uh so there’s a lot of

things that you just have not

experienced because you don’t have skin

in the game point blank period to come

from a more of a privileged lifestyle

where you don’t have

these type of dynamics

to actually give you the life

experiences to reflect from it makes

sense

you know this conversation makes sense

do you feel like you all want a similar

minneapolis no

no the system that we have people can

say again

that they’re oh my gosh the system is

broken

the system has never been broken it

works perfectly fine for whom it is

designed to work for

the type of protection that i need

doesn’t look like the same type of

protection that you need

i want

more like

mental health like you were talking

about

your relatives who have

mental health issues

and like how to get

them the help they need in those times

of stress like we have to help those who

are struggling to be stronger together

and i don’t know if like

that plays into safety or how that comes

about or what we change to make that

happen

just because of the uprising where we

are right now this is like the main this

is like the topic it says this is where

it is police brutalities uproars the

unprecedented numbers with colvin how it

affects us and those are the topics so

it’s how we get past this point

everybody’s so ready to heal and it’s

like we haven’t really

dissected

the problem we have a disease going on

right now what’s causing the disease

because we’re dealing with the symptoms

yeah you know let’s deal with what’s

happening first

then how we’re going to deal with it and

then let’s get it knocked out i haven’t

felt any disagreement with what i’ve

heard from you

so i wouldn’t say that we don’t share

the same vision but i don’t know if we

like

hashed out the details and put it on a

big like chalkboard or something

no some similarities definitely there’s

be some contrast yeah yeah we’re making

baby steps and having conversations like

this you know having the block party

safety block parties those are good

initiatives because it gets people

together it gets us

together start these conversations about

what these issues are yeah

