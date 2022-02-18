Difficult Conversations: Remi and Isak

The first step to a safer Minneapolis is having conversations about policing, safety, and our lived experiences.

“Policing as an institution as we know it is relatively new, but community safety is as old as time.”

Watch as a father and son, Remi & Isak, discuss the challenges Minneapolis faces and the steps we can take to change and expand what public safety looks like for residents of the city. You can find the full conversation on our YouTube.

Join the conversation at safetynotfear.com

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

00:02

[Music]

00:09

oh my goodness

00:11

okay question

00:13

how do you remember the moments

00:16

surrounding

00:18

the murder of george floyd

00:20

it’s sad to say but i remember feeling

00:22

almost like

00:24

here we go again right occupying space

00:26

because the minneapolis police

00:28

department are one of the minnesota

00:29

police departments like murdered a

00:31

community member yeah is old news and

00:33

i’ve been doing it since i was uh in

00:35

high school that’s right so i figured it

00:37

was kind of just gonna be um

00:39

another summer of protesting in

00:41

minneapolis i was not expecting

00:44

community members to turn up the way

00:45

they did

00:46

how did it feel to know i was so

00:48

involved in the protests and uprisings

00:51

over the last year it was a mixture of

00:55

pride

00:57

frustration

00:59

anxiety

01:00

uh long nights without sleeping

01:03

and simply because

01:05

i was witnessing

01:07

the fact that society as adults was

01:10

robbing you guys of your youth but proud

01:13

because

01:14

that’s the kind of young man i was when

01:16

i had i was your age

01:18

you guys were telling us adults

01:21

you’re not doing well this has to stop

01:23

and

01:24

and we’re still not listening losing

01:26

power

01:27

if i were a kid growing up in

01:28

minneapolis today

01:30

how would you talk with me about mpd

01:32

in america the context of police is very

01:35

tied to slavery coupled with recent

01:37

events with george floyd it will not be

01:39

a favorable you know

01:41

comments about the police i myself as a

01:44

black man had my share of being

01:46

brutalized

01:47

mentally

01:48

terrorized by the police it hasn’t given

01:52

the the positive return that society has

01:55

wanted maybe it’s given to a certain

01:57

group

01:58

uh but for the most part it hasn’t

02:00

served well in our communities but like

02:02

policing as an institution as we know it

02:04

is

02:05

relatively new but community safety is

02:07

as old as time i think

02:09

maybe people in my generation are just

02:11

like so fed up

02:13

and um are so done with like

02:15

respectability politics and like being

02:17

perceived as like you know a good black

02:19

person or one of the good ones or like a

02:21

good superhero that um

02:23

we feel like sometimes we have nothing

02:25

to lose and you’re right in a sense that

02:27

you have nothing to lose because society

02:28

has not given you the the option to gain

02:31

something right um but i have

02:34

you know done my only 360. since i’ve

02:36

been

02:38

involved with you and you know having

02:40

spent a whole year at george flord

02:41

square since it’s as kind of the

02:43

epicenter uh we had a chance to see

02:46

uh was a barricade with the occupation

02:49

that it’s possible right to have a

02:51

community look at safety differently

02:53

right and whatever craziness was going

02:55

to community we took care of it for

02:57

people my generation you know we

02:59

we tend to look at a police in different

03:01

light but after coming out of this

03:02

experience i’m 100 down with the fact

03:05

that

03:06

we could imagine a society here without

03:08

the police right or in a way that we

03:09

want it yeah what kind of minneapolis do

03:12

you want my kids to grow up in well i

03:15

think that what i want for for

03:18

your grand you know my grandchildren is

03:21

to live in a society where

03:24

they they

03:25

understand

03:27

um

03:28

mental health yeah you know they

03:31

understand the fact that

03:33

resources will be provided and it’s kind

03:35

of weird to think of little izak walking

03:37

around but

03:39

god forbid it would happen so um

03:42

but i think you know in a nutshell is

03:44

how do we uh put the infrastructure in

03:47

place yeah you know like the type of

03:49

building we’re trying to uh erect for

03:52

you know the wellness center knowing

03:54

that a person can

03:56

walk into a building they can have

03:57

mental health therapy they can have a

03:59

yoga class they can have homework

04:02

assistance if a teenage mother wants to

04:05

take a break from a kid we can take care

04:07

of that and it exists already right the

04:10

sad reality that we are buffling over uh

04:12

envisioning when it exists in people who

04:15

live in a suburb yeah have everything

04:17

that we’re discussing yeah we don’t have

04:19

to imagine anything it’s existing just

04:22

redistribute it’s just

04:24

understanding that you know

04:26

one group of people have hijacked the

04:28

process yeah uh and the police officer

04:30

worked really well in certain part of

04:32

town yeah and they’re done in other part

04:33

of town so we’re wasting our time

04:35

reimagining yeah it’s already there you

04:37

just go look through the window or walk

04:40

in certain neighborhood and you know

04:41

that’s there so i think that you guys

04:43

see something that a lot of adults have

04:45

not seen yet

04:47

and there’s they’re they’re kind of

04:48

afraid

04:50

of

04:51

of of you know embracing a future where

04:54

young people are leading the way yeah

04:56

you gave me a sense of a new purpose

04:59

and i’m excited about what the future

05:01

has to uh to offer to know for all of us

05:07

[Music]

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock