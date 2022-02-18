Difficult Conversations: Remi and Isak

The first step to a safer Minneapolis is having conversations about policing, safety, and our lived experiences.
“Policing as an institution as we know it is relatively new, but community safety is as old as time.”
Watch as a father and son, Remi & Isak, discuss the challenges Minneapolis faces and the steps we can take to change and expand what public safety looks like for residents of the city.
[Music]
oh my goodness
okay question
how do you remember the moments
surrounding
the murder of george floyd
it’s sad to say but i remember feeling
almost like
here we go again right occupying space
because the minneapolis police
department are one of the minnesota
police departments like murdered a
community member yeah is old news and
i’ve been doing it since i was uh in
high school that’s right so i figured it
was kind of just gonna be um
another summer of protesting in
minneapolis i was not expecting
community members to turn up the way
they did
how did it feel to know i was so
involved in the protests and uprisings
over the last year it was a mixture of
pride
frustration
anxiety
uh long nights without sleeping
and simply because
i was witnessing
the fact that society as adults was
robbing you guys of your youth but proud
because
that’s the kind of young man i was when
i had i was your age
you guys were telling us adults
you’re not doing well this has to stop
and
and we’re still not listening losing
power
if i were a kid growing up in
minneapolis today
how would you talk with me about mpd
in america the context of police is very
tied to slavery coupled with recent
events with george floyd it will not be
a favorable you know
comments about the police i myself as a
black man had my share of being
brutalized
mentally
terrorized by the police it hasn’t given
the the positive return that society has
wanted maybe it’s given to a certain
group
uh but for the most part it hasn’t
served well in our communities but like
policing as an institution as we know it
is
relatively new but community safety is
as old as time i think
maybe people in my generation are just
like so fed up
and um are so done with like
respectability politics and like being
perceived as like you know a good black
person or one of the good ones or like a
good superhero that um
we feel like sometimes we have nothing
to lose and you’re right in a sense that
you have nothing to lose because society
has not given you the the option to gain
something right um but i have
you know done my only 360. since i’ve
been
involved with you and you know having
spent a whole year at george flord
square since it’s as kind of the
epicenter uh we had a chance to see
uh was a barricade with the occupation
that it’s possible right to have a
community look at safety differently
right and whatever craziness was going
to community we took care of it for
people my generation you know we
we tend to look at a police in different
light but after coming out of this
experience i’m 100 down with the fact
that
we could imagine a society here without
the police right or in a way that we
want it yeah what kind of minneapolis do
you want my kids to grow up in well i
think that what i want for for
your grand you know my grandchildren is
to live in a society where
they they
understand
um
mental health yeah you know they
understand the fact that
resources will be provided and it’s kind
of weird to think of little izak walking
around but
god forbid it would happen so um
but i think you know in a nutshell is
how do we uh put the infrastructure in
place yeah you know like the type of
building we’re trying to uh erect for
you know the wellness center knowing
that a person can
walk into a building they can have
mental health therapy they can have a
yoga class they can have homework
assistance if a teenage mother wants to
take a break from a kid we can take care
of that and it exists already right the
sad reality that we are buffling over uh
envisioning when it exists in people who
live in a suburb yeah have everything
that we’re discussing yeah we don’t have
to imagine anything it’s existing just
redistribute it’s just
understanding that you know
one group of people have hijacked the
process yeah uh and the police officer
worked really well in certain part of
town yeah and they’re done in other part
of town so we’re wasting our time
reimagining yeah it’s already there you
just go look through the window or walk
in certain neighborhood and you know
that’s there so i think that you guys
see something that a lot of adults have
not seen yet
and there’s they’re they’re kind of
afraid
of
of of you know embracing a future where
young people are leading the way yeah
you gave me a sense of a new purpose
and i’m excited about what the future
has to uh to offer to know for all of us
[Music]
