Discovering Your Super Self: Your SuperPowers in Mentoring

Mentoring is not just about passing down knowledge. It’s a journey of self-discovery, both for the mentor and the mentee.

The Heart of a Hero

Mentoring is not just about passing down knowledge. It’s a journey of self-discovery, both for the mentor and the mentee. As men, we often strive for strength and resilience, while perhaps overlooking the subtle superpowers that lie within.

By tapping into the Powernality™ framework, I found not just my super self but also a new dimension to mentoring that’s transformative. Let me take you through this journey.

 

Uncovering Your Super Self

Before you can empower another, you must first understand yourself. The Powernality™ framework categorizes each individual into four primary styles:

 

COMMANDR™: Leaders at heart.

ENERGIZR™: Radiating boundless enthusiasm.

PROTECTR™: The shield bearers, offering security and protection.

CALCULATR™: Analytical masterminds who see the world in patterns.

Identifying where you fall allows for a deeper understanding of your strengths and weaknesses. It’s like having a compass, guiding you through your mentoring journey.

 

The Science Behind Mentoring: Mirror Neurons at Play

The magic behind mentoring isn’t just philosophical – it’s deeply rooted in neuroscience. Mirror neurons in our brains activate both when we act and when we observe the same action performed by another. This means as mentors, our actions, attitudes, and even our discoveries about our super selves can resonate deeply with our mentees.

 

Personal Reflection: A Tale of Transformation

Over the years, I’ve been privileged to mentor many young men (and women). While my intentions were always genuine, it was only when I started to align my mentoring style with my inherent Powernality™ strengths that the magic truly began.

By understanding my own super-self, I could more effectively connect with those I mentored. But the real change came when I shifted my focus from what I wanted to teach to what they needed to learn. Once I discerned their preferred behavior style, I was able to tailor my guidance in a way that resonated with their innate strengths. It was like finding the right key to unlock their potential.

By putting their needs at the forefront, I saw mentees flourish in ways I hadn’t before. Their progress wasn’t just about achieving goals but about becoming the best versions of themselves.

The results?

Empowered, confident individuals ready to face the world.

 

The Joy of Mentoring: Beyond Knowledge Transfer

The Powernality™ framework doesn’t just aid the mentor; it’s a treasure trove for the mentee too. As mentors, our role isn’t to create a mirror image of ourselves but to guide our mentees in discovering their own super selves. It’s about giving them the tools to navigate life on their own terms.

The fulfillment in mentoring doesn’t just come from seeing your mentee succeed. It comes from the shared journey of self-discovery, mutual respect, and the realization that in helping another find their path, you’ve solidified your own.

 

The Super Self Legacy

The journey with Powernality™ has been transformative for me. It has redefined the way I approach mentoring and has illuminated the path for countless young men I’ve had the honor of guiding.

So, to every man out there seeking to make a difference: delve into the world of Powernality™. Help your mentees find their super-self, and in the process, rediscover your own.

The ripple effect of such mentoring is immeasurable, and the legacy?

Eternal.

 

 

About Maurice W. Evans

‘Moe,’ as his friends call him, is a pastor, serial entrepreneur, internationally recognized Certified Ai & Marketing, Expert Consultant, Influencer, Researcher, Best-Selling Author, Keynote Speaker, and Community Manager For Brands. He is a a Certified Master Personality Profiler & Trainer for Powernality™, Certified Community Manager for Meta™ (Formerly Facebook), a Certified Guerrilla Marketing™ Specialist for Jay Conrad Levinson, and a Founding Member of the Maxwell Leadership Certified Team for John C. Maxwell.

