Dispatches from the Western Front: Apocalypse Now?

Just Checking In On…

True Thoughts and Prayers for:

Healthcare workers. How are you? Have you had time for yourself? You are the heroes.

Agricultural workers, food producers and preparers, cooks, chefs, grocers: you’re keeping us alive with nourishment. We love you.

Teachers and Daycares: God, we miss you. Ahh, to go back into the hallways of a school right now.

Comments and Questions for:

Those who jumped on the tiny house movement. Still comfortable in there?

The people who decided to get a puppy right now. Did you really think it through? Do you have to tell the rest of us?

People using social media to dump their hate. (me included) Do you feel any better?

Worries and Concerns for:

People who continue to say, “Pandemic? No, I’m good. Not worried at all.”

The homeless. I wish we had a better system for you.

All children, especially tweens and up. No kid should have to go through this.

Chides and Jeers for:

News cycles devoted to the people behaving badly. Can we please focus on the good?

Paid sycophants. You know who you are.

Professional Liars. We know who you are.

And lastly, just some general imponderables for:

Parents: how are you seriously doing? Like, really, how are you?

All artists, all genres: is this not the best/worst of times?

Mr. President*: Do you listen to music? Seriously. Like, what’s your favorite band?

Photo by Joel J. Martínez on Unsplash