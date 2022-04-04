Distracting From the Distraction

Have you ever assessed just how much time you give up to “distraction” each day — time you won’t get back? I did and the results distressed me.

There is no doubt that there is a lot of “REAL” stuff going on, which is certainly important. But beyond simply keeping up with facts, there remains a ton of distraction compounded further by even more distraction. In my estimation we are up to three levels of distraction for every one discernable fact. Yet, here you are continuing to “keep up” with all of it, wasting time you don’t have to waste and detracting from your life, your health, your substance, and your joy.

Imagine what your life would be like if you returned to it in a way that denoted you truly understood how precious and fleeting time is. If instead of getting sucked into a series of rants on Tiktok during your child’s baseball practice, you actually put your phone away and focused on his or her playing. Which will remain with you the day your child announces that he or she is no longer trying out for the team…that, that period in your lives together has ended? You will definitely find out if you choose the wrong answer upfront.

And yet society has reached a point where even our distractions have “distractions,” like sitting and enjoying a fragrant cup of coffee only to become caught up in the nagging suspicion that you are missing in the quiet. And then we wonder why we never feel relaxed.

As long back as when Apostle Thomas penned his gospel, he new the answer:

“If you do not fast from the world, you will not find the (Father’s) domain” — Gospel of Thomas

We aren’t designed to live “full throttle” every minute of the day. Simply look around at the mental, physical, and emotional turmoil devouring our society. If you take steps to move the needle inward — back to you and your life — you will be amazed at how much calmer, clearer, and stronger you feel.

By reducing “outward” living, you will be removing an enormous amount of unnecessary clutter and weight from your life. Whether it be events that really have nothing to do with you or distractions that are simply draining, sparing yourself involvement in these will gift you back countless hours to grow, play as well as increase peace, personal development and joy. All you need to do is make the decision.

I’ve decided to impose a 30-day challenge on myself to modify how I am spending my days in this regard. Frankly, over a week in, I am feeling refreshed, renewed, re-engaged, and reconnected to the priorities in my life. Yes, the chaos is still going on around me (like it is you), but I am better apt to deal with it now than prior, when immersed in it and its many distractions 24/7.

My advice? Re-assess how much of your life you spend consumed by distractions and then rebalance accordingly. And if you are really gutsy, impose a 30-day challenge on yourself, like I did, based upon what you conclude. I promise, you will feel worlds better.

