‘Do I Have a Core Wound?’ Uncovering Our Core Wounds

Many of us experience unhealthy patterns in our lives. Very often we are uncertain as to why we keep ending up in these situations. Often times it is our core wounds that lead us into these negative, toxic, or self-sabotaging patterns in our life.

Everyone has a core wound. Most of us don’t realize the presence of a core wound or understand how these wounds cause us to do what we do and make certain life decisions. You may not realize your suffering with a core wound that has created core beliefs that are getting in the way of our happiness.

What exactly is a core wound and how does it impact us in our day-to-day life, our choices, and in our relationships? Core wounds begin at a very young age, before you’re even aware they are developing. Some causes of core wounds are abuse, abandonment, bullying, rejections, and betrayal. Most of the time we are not conscious of the impact of these wounds but instead feel the pain they cause.

The majority of the time we work to correct the symptoms rather than identify the core wounds that are causing the symptoms. We all have core beliefs about ourselves and some of these beliefs are self-sabotaging and harmful. Once we’re able to find out how the core wound began, how it has permeated our life, and finally how the belief system has to change to eliminate this core wound we can begin to heal.

This video will help you be able to start identifying your core wounds, figure out where and how they began, and then how they influence your belief system around them. When we’re able to uncover these painful core wounds, we can begin the process of turning around the negative core beliefs that we have about ourselves.

