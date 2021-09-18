Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / ‘Do I Have a Core Wound?’ Uncovering Our Core Wounds

‘Do I Have a Core Wound?’ Uncovering Our Core Wounds

We all have core beliefs about ourselves and some of these beliefs are self-sabotaging and harmful. 

by Leave a Comment

Many of us experience unhealthy patterns in our lives.  Very often we are uncertain as to why we keep ending up in these situations. Often times it is our core wounds that lead us into these negative, toxic, or self-sabotaging patterns in our life.

Everyone has a core wound. Most of us don’t realize the presence of a core wound or understand how these wounds cause us to do what we do and make certain life decisions. You may not realize your suffering with a core wound that has created core beliefs that are getting in the way of our happiness.

What exactly is a core wound and how does it impact us in our day-to-day life, our choices, and in our relationships? Core wounds begin at a very young age, before you’re even aware they are developing.  Some causes of core wounds are abuse, abandonment, bullying, rejections, and betrayal. Most of the time we are not conscious of the impact of these wounds but instead feel the pain they cause.

The majority of the time we work to correct the symptoms rather than identify the core wounds that are causing the symptoms. We all have core beliefs about ourselves and some of these beliefs are self-sabotaging and harmful.  Once we’re able to find out how the core wound began, how it has permeated our life, and finally how the belief system has to change to eliminate this core wound we can begin to heal.

This video will help you be able to start identifying your core wounds, figure out where and how they began, and then how they influence your belief system around them. When we’re able to uncover these painful core wounds, we can begin the process of turning around the negative core beliefs that we have about ourselves.

Previously Published on YouTube

 

Shutterstock

About Ashley Berges

I’ve dedicated my life to searching, advocating, and offering a powerful and practical perspective for people to live a more rewarding life. I work to share the necessary life tools for helping people to identify their true self, identifying one’s true life separate from the growing up process and the possible unhealthy family dynamic. Once you're able to identify the "original you", and discover what it is you believe at the core of your being, you can then cultivate and nurture a solid identity based on your values, beliefs, and finding unconditional self-love for yourself. I’m the host of the nationally syndicated radio show on USA Radio Networks, Live Your True Life Perspectives, we discuss topics on relationships, psychology, mindfulness, self-worth, and the list goes on. There’s also a podcast you can listen to on Apple Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Spotify, and Spreaker amongst others.
I created a show called The Celebrity Perspective on Amazon Prime with some amazing celebrities being honest and true about themselves, how they feel and what they want from life. I’m the Live Your True Life Coach, Toxic Relationship to Divine Identity Coach and my latest book: The 10 Day Challenge to Live Your True Life. The 10 Day Challenge is a lifetime guidebook to making the most of your life, to understanding your pure identity, and to become the best version of you.

Find me at AshleyBerges.com or on Facebook.

