Do This One Thing to Increase Your Chances of Achieving Your Goals

Achievement has become valuable in my life since I was a young teenager. I played competitive basketball and have always wanted to win, no matter the cost.

Although I never became a pro, I’ve taken the mentality of winning in other areas of my life.

Having said that, there has been one thing that annoyed me the most.

Not having enough motivation to achieve some of the goals I have put on my list.

Why is it that motivation feels like putting petro in the car? Sometimes I have a lot of it, which gives me a lot of energy to get off to a great start, only to run out a few weeks later.

Based on my observation, each person has a medium-sized fuel tank of motivation. Increasing the fuel tank is the only way to keep the motivation going. How do we do this?

We align our goals and habits with our values.

What are your Core Values?

This took me a while to learn, as values differ for each person. I also realised that Values could change depending on what stage you are in your life.

Here are my TOP core values

Family, Spirituality, Fun, Achievement, Improvement, Creativity, Curiosity, Happiness, Gratitude, Health and Energy.

Do you know what your TOP core values are? If not, you can look at this list from James Clear and choose your top 5.

Everyone’s values are different from one another. I highly recommend you go through the list and understand your values deeper.

Align your Values to Goals

The biggest mistake I made with goal setting was that I didn’t align my goals with my core values. The moment I did this, I started achieving my goals with less effort.

Everything happened naturally, as if I was meant to achieve it.

Years ago, I had a goal of earning a 6 figure income. I struggled in the beginning because I didn’t align my plans with my core values.

After going through some deep inner work, I could finally link my financial goal to four essential values. Family, Achievement, Self-Improvement and Creativity.

I also realised that I struggle with goals that only align with one of my core values. The more values align with my dreams, the higher my chances of achieving them.

Increased motivation

Our motivation will hardly run out when our goals are aligned with our core values.

I remember one time when I wanted to lose weight. I was able to align it to 3 core values. Family because my health can help me live longer and be there for my daughter as she grows up. Self-Improvement because I wanted my health to be much better than the year before and Achievement as I would love to be able to achieve this goal and tell my family and friends about it.

I lost a whopping 18 kilos (39.6 pounds), which was one of my most significant accomplishments.

Sometimes I doubted myself, but my motivation was strong enough to carry me through to my target.

So if you want more motivation for your goals, you should align your core values to your dreams.

If you ever feel that you lose motivation quite quickly, then your goals either don’t align, or you are working towards someone else’s dream.

Final Thoughts

It all starts with understanding your core values. Once you know your top 10 values, cut them down to your top 5. Once you have your top 5, you can use these as your core values.

You then list all the goals you want to achieve and find ways to link them to your core values.

Once you have your goals in place, you the create powerful habits that also link to your core values.

There should be no stopping you from achieving anything you want in life as long as you are aligned.

Unless you have limiting beliefs. But don’t worry, I covered the topic on this post to help you go past it 🙂

You’re welcome 😁

—

