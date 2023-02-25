Do This to Help Blast Through the Tyranny of Decision-Making

Speaking to a young woman recently, she’d got herself in a decision-making tizz.

It was a workplace ‘should I stay or should I go?’ situation.

The theme was clear as she waded through the plot (the ins and outs).

Theme: Ambivalence.

It shows up often when you’re getting lost in the pros and cons of a decision.

‘If I do this, I’ll lose that. But then, if I do that, I’ll lose this.’

That kinda thing.

Ambivalence concerns an underlying fear of what you assume will happen if you make the ‘wrong’ decision.

To counter this, you need questions to address the potential consequences of procrastinating:

What might you miss by not making a decision?

What are the possible results of not deciding?

What would help you decide?

What if there is no wrong decision?

What stops you from making a decision?

If you — or someone you know — is getting tied up in ambivalence, painting the picture of one option in detail — including the pros and cons — will be particularly helpful.

Keep this in mind, and you’ll blast through the tyranny of decisions much faster.

This post was previously published on Dominic Decker’s blog.

