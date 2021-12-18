Do You Crave Internal Freedom?

Over my years as a coach I’ve learned one powerful unifying force in every single human being on the face of the planet: we crave internal freedom above all else. Some people are chasing love, wealth, health, and fame while others simply chase a more powerful connection with God. Internal freedom. That’s what everyone is trying to attain. It might look different for different people, but we’re all after the same thing. We all experience pain, suffering, and pressure of some sort, and freedom is our answer.

Maybe right now you’re screaming “YOU’RE RIGHT!”

Maybe you’re saying, “NO! I just need to pay my bills!”

You could be saying, “I just want to travel!”

And you might be thinking, “We are here to form a deeper connection with God.”

It’s All On The Inside

No matter what you’re after, if you dive deep enough you’ll see it. And once you see it, you can’t unsee it. Freedom from pressure, stress, tension, and resistance is what you’re on the hunt for. Take some time to reflect on this.

I would like you to consider this human phenomenon: desire is innate. Desire is part of our DNA and genetic code as human beings. It’s desire for more and expansion that has caused humans and society to evolve. Desire pushes everything to new heights, and you will never make desire go away. Desire creates natural pressure that we “get to” feel in order to feel our humanity. Desire will not go away.

At one time, I was a 300-pound, suicidal alcoholic who lost two significant executive positions because I allowed my unconscious desire for more drive me to try to be who I wasn’t. I would wake up when I didn’t want to, to go places I didn’t want to go, to work for people I didn’t want to work for, to do things I didn’t want to do. My desire for more exceeded my desire to live a life of integrity, self-love, and alignment.

I thought accumulating more outside of me would allow me to feel the freedom I desperately wanted to feel. I eventually crashed and burned. Thank God I crashed and burned, and now I’ve rebuilt in a way that serves me, my society, and my family more than the painful sacrificial life I recognized before. My main goals and desires in life: I desire to be seen by millions, to impact millions, and to create millions in wealth for my family. I’m on track, and it’s so much fun. Desire is healthy. Desire is natural. Desire makes evolution possible.

Freedom Does Not Come From the Outside

Here’s the flipside. Eckhart Tolle said it best: “When you’re not happy with zero, when you have one, you’ll just want two.” When I first heard this, it made so much sense and explained why I had grasped so hard for more while sacrificing myself and what I did to create what I thought I needed to be happy. Attaining what you think you want will not give you the feeling you desire to feel with that thing, because as soon as you attain it, your natural human desire will kick in, move the bar, and you will look to attain something else. You desire freedom. But the freedom you want cannot come from something outside of you.

The freedom you desire will come from two intentional activities: first by developing a healthy relationship with desire, and realizing that desire is about the experience, not happiness, and second, by completely surrendering to yourself, your unique talents and gifts, your desires (yes, your desires), and the vision YOU hold in all areas of life. The vision of what you want includes things as simple as what time your body naturally wakes up, if you work from home or outside of your home if you physically work out in the morning or evening, and even what time you eat your meals. If you are fighting against your natural rhythms and needs, you’ll never feel free. If you do not surrender to who you are and what’s best for you and live from that place each day, you’re just fighting life. And we were never designed to fight life.

What Do You Want? Get Really Clear.

I encourage you to identify what you want. Get clear about the vision you hold in EVERY area of your life, then develop a plan to live from that place. You crave freedom, but you’ll never feel the freedom you seek until you fully give yourself permission to be yourself. You have a lot riding on taking back full control of your life – only your freedom. You are only risking everything you really want to feel by building a life around everyone else’s needs and desires. You’re worth more. It’s time you begin to realize this and live from this place.

Start with creating a vision. Here is my “Creating A Vision” workbook. Start here. Everything begins with a single step. Freedom. That’s what you really want!

