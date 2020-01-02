Do You Ever ‘Just Know’ It’s Right?

—

Have you ever met someone who absolutely blows you away in every way? When you meet them, you know there’s something different about them . . . even if you can’t put your finger on exactly what it is.

Love At First Sight!

Love At First Sight!

You don’t spend a lot of time thinking about it or talking about it. You’re not really going to talk about it with them, because you don’t know what they’re feeling. You don’t really spend time talking about it with other people, because you don’t really know what you’re thinking. It just doesn’t make much sense, except that you know you are supposed to be with that person.

I’ve heard so many people describe the time they met their husband or wife, and have said they knew that person was “the one” the second that person walked in the room. I’ve had people say to me things like this all the time: “David, I just knew. I just knew when they walked in the room. I don’t know if it was the way they smiled or the way they talked, but I just knew.”

Have you ever held someone so close at that that you feel like you want to jump inside their body and inside their soul? Do you ever feel your soul communicating with somebody else? You’re just laying there next to them, and you feel yourself talking to each other without saying a word.

It doesn’t take words sometimes to describe what you really feel, because sometimes in life words just can’t adequately describe it. Words can’t fully describe what you’re really thinking, what your emotions are and what you’re feeling.

Have you ever met someone of whom you just can’t get enough? Time just flies by every time you’re with them. When you meet them, you want to remember everything they say. You want to show them your life. You want to remember everything that happens between the two of you, because you know everything that’s happening is a memory you are going to want to be able to talk about in the future.

Have you ever had that amazing feeling all over that you just can’t put into words? It’s almost an overwhelming emotion.

Have you ever been able to look at someone and know exactly what they’re feeling at all times because they communicate it with their eyes? Sometimes words are overused.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I can tell you one thing for sure. When you find someone for whom you have these kind of feelings, you’ve got to go with it because there’s not too many times that it’s going to happen to you in your life. When you’ve found this person, you just know in your heart that you’ve found something magical.

—

This post was previously published on davidwygant.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com