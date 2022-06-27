Do You Need a Psychiatrist?

The article is developed in partnership with BetterHelp.

In some cases, people seeking a therapist may need a psychiatrist. Or they may not understand what psychiatry does! With different types of psychiatrists and therapists, it is pertinent that you understand who they are and what they do.

By learning about psychiatry and the reasons behind this medical practice, you can discover how to meet your mental health needs. Learn more about psychiatry, why someone may need it, and how to know if it’s for you!

What is Psychiatry?

Psychiatry is a treatment process for individuals living with some form of mental illness or with mental health concerns. Not only is psychiatry the treatment and diagnosis, but it also looks at the physical aspects of a mental illness. For example, a psychiatrist will assist their patients with both mental and physical disturbances caused by a mental disorder.

After training and extensive education, psychiatrists use their knowledge to understand more about a person’s mental health and how to properly treat it. Through exams and diagnosis, a psychiatrist can provide the proper treatment to a patient.

How is a Psychiatrist Different From a Therapist?

When you compare the two, psychiatrist vs therapist, they may sound extremely similar. While they are partly equivalent, they are different in many more ways.

A therapist, like a psychiatrist, is there to assist someone in their mental health. They both provide diagnosis and treatment options for their patients. However, a psychiatrist can treat patients medically as well.

Unlike a therapist, a psychiatrist must receive a medical degree. It is only after they become an M.D. or D.O. that they can treat patients. This allows them to prescribe medication and provide therapy sessions to patients in need.

Common Reasons to Need Psychiatry?

There are many reasons someone may need to see a psychiatrist. Most people who attend psychiatry need medicinal and emotional assistance. For example, those living with depression, suicidal thoughts, hallucinations, chronic stress, and more.

Those who have experienced or are experiencing addictions, substance abuse, and other harmful habits typically see a psychiatrist for their needs.

Psychiatry is also beneficial to people who live with mental health disorders and illnesses. For instance, obsessive-compulsive disorder, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other psychotic disorders.

Why Should Someone See a Psychiatrist?

Someone living with a mental health disorder or concern should feel relieved to see a psychiatrist. A psychiatrist can help individuals overcome their daily hardships with mediation and therapy. With help from a psychiatrist, patients can trust that they are well-understood.

Because a psychiatrist must receive a medical license, they may understand the body and brain more than others. With their education and experience, they can use the latest information to treat their patients.

Consider this example, someone with depression may not understand why their brain and body are reacting to stress. A psychiatrist not only understands why a person is experiencing emotional distress but physical distress too. They can prescribe the proper medication and help you receive the therapy you need as well.

How to Know If You Need to See a Psychiatrist

If you are unsure if you need to see a psychiatrist, there are a few things you can look for. If you notice any persistent mood changes and emotional distress in your daily life, you may need to see a psychiatrist.

The biggest sign that you need outside help is if you are experiencing symptoms that are disrupting your day-to-day life. For example, insomnia, depression, sudden health problems, and intrusive thoughts are just a few.

When you begin to notice a pattern of unhealthy habits every day, you should consider seeing a psychiatrist. A psychiatrist can help you understand your concerns and treat your symptoms.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock