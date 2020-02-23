Do You Sleep with Your Phone?

How much time do you spend with your phone? Do you sleep with it? Do you have dinner with it? Do you take it with you to the bathroom?

Is your phone more of a constant companion than a phone? Smartphone addiction is real, no it’s not in the DSM-5 yet, however it is addictive. What I’ve found is the amount of time we stay on the phone rises over time because we develop a tolerance and need more phone time to get the same effect.

We sometimes turn to our phone when we feel lonely and the list goes on. Let’s take a look at root causes, signs, symptoms, harms, and how to shut that stuff down!

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all-access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class, and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group, and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Annual Platinum - $50.00 - 1 Year

Annual Gold - $25.00 - 1 Year

Annual Bronze - $12.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

◊♦◊

Get the best stories from The Good Men Project delivered straight to your inbox, here.

Photo: iStock