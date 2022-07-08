Does He Think About Me? 10 Total Giveaways

Every woman wonders one thing when she has a crush on a guy: Does he think about me? There are ways to find out even if it could seem like an impossible question with no solution.

To understand what a guy is thinking, you don’t need to develop mind-reading abilities. Whether you’re old friends, coworkers, or just new acquaintances, a guy will act in certain ways when he is thinking about you. And if you pay great attention, you’ll see clues that he’s thinking of you.

You only need to know what to look for; reading guys isn’t as hard as you might think. Do you ever wonder: Does he think about me? then ask yourself if he does any of the following things.

1. He texts you early in the morning or late at night…

Some guys play hard to get when they text. They can decide to wait an indeterminate amount of time before responding or only text if you text first. But you can tell he’s thinking about you if you’re the first person he texts in the morning or the final person he calls before going to night (or both). He is also not attempting to hide it.

2. …and when he’s out with his friends.

He is also thinking about you if he texts you when he is out. Additionally, he most likely told his friends about you.

3. He DMs you or tags you in funny Instagram posts.

Modern flirting techniques include notifications like “Saw this and thought of you” and “This reminded me of that one time.” He is undoubtedly thinking of you if he notices anything and decides to send it to you right away.

4. He remembers what you say…

He listens to you, which is another indication that a guy is thinking about you. He displays an interest in your life when he remembers something you’ve told him.

5. …and follows up about it.

For a guy to recall what you’ve told him is one thing. But when he asks you about it afterwards, it’s much more telling. It demonstrates both his interest in your life and his sincere concern for how it affects you.

6. He also brings up things you didn’t tell him.

Social media allows you to learn much more about someone than they are willing to share with you. A guy has clearly spent some time getting to know you if he casually mentions your pet or your love of cinnamon rolls on Saturday mornings.

7. He lets you know he’s available.

If he’s reminding you that he wants to make time for you in his schedule, whether he’s available to transport you to the airport or available for a dinner date, then you’re undoubtedly on his mind.

8. He doesn’t talk about other girls.

Some guys have no problems about making remarks about another girl’s appearance or bringing up their dating history. However, if he never brings up other girls near you, it’s likely because he has romantic thoughts about you and wants you to have similar thoughts about him.

9. It feels like you’re strangely in sync.

Do you ever experience times when you feel completely in tune with him? It’s probably because of your subconscious. Our brains frequently sense other people’s emotions and signal our gut to act accordingly. Therefore, it’s extremely likely that your body is already aware of his thoughts about you and his attempts to earn your favor.

10. He actually tells you that he’s thinking about you.

Straightforward, brief, and to the point He deserves credit for being sincere. Just make sure you don’t leave him hanging if he has opened up. A guy will find a method to let you know when he is thinking about you. You’ll be pleasantly surprised at how simple it is to read guys, even though it can be subconscious at times if you pay attention and know what to look for.

