Does Your Water Take Too Long To Warm Up?

I’ll end the mystery right at the beginning.

— No, I don’t know how to fix it.

But I have a suggestion!

Saves money and it saves water. Because you’re saving water, you’re saving money, actually.

You’re also saving resources from the planet, but that’s already too deep… maybe.

…

In my current home, in Lisbon, the building is too old, and so is the system to heat the water.

In the apartment, we are 4 ladies that divide the bills equally, which means we all benefit from reducing our water waste.

The suggestions:

We decided (actually the decision came from the younger one, not me, not all) to save the cold water in huge water bottles, those of 5/6 liters — in Portugal we call it “Garrafão” — , and in our mop bucket.

So the water in the huge bottles we use to heat in the kettle for making tea, cooking spaghetti, or rice, whatever you want, it is clean, and if you’re still afraid it will be boiled anyway.

The water in the mop bucket, because it had already chemicals in it, is only used as a toilet flush.

…

Thanks for reading, thanks for caring. 💫

It is one step at a time. 🌍

If you want more simple tips on saving the planet I have this short article that could help:

—

