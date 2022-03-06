Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Does Your Water Take Too Long To Warm Up?

Does Your Water Take Too Long To Warm Up?

I have a suggestion.

by 1 Comment

 

I’ll end the mystery right at the beginning.

— No, I don’t know how to fix it.

But I have a suggestion!

Saves money and it saves water. Because you’re saving water, you’re saving money, actually.

You’re also saving resources from the planet, but that’s already too deep… maybe.

In my current home, in Lisbon, the building is too old, and so is the system to heat the water.

In the apartment, we are 4 ladies that divide the bills equally, which means we all benefit from reducing our water waste.

The suggestions:

We decided (actually the decision came from the younger one, not me, not all) to save the cold water in huge water bottles, those of 5/6 liters — in Portugal we call it “Garrafão” — , and in our mop bucket.

So the water in the huge bottles we use to heat in the kettle for making tea, cooking spaghetti, or rice, whatever you want, it is clean, and if you’re still afraid it will be boiled anyway.

The water in the mop bucket, because it had already chemicals in it, is only used as a toilet flush.

Thanks for reading, thanks for caring. 💫

It is one step at a time. 🌍

If you want more simple tips on saving the planet I have this short article that could help:

Simple Habits To Help Our Planet. It is easier than you think. | by Isabel Noronha | The Brain is a Noodle | Feb, 2022 | Medium

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Isabel Noronha

Hello, I am Isabel. With 21 years old my purpose is to leave the world a little bit better than when I found it.
I like to write about psychology, sustainability, fitness and... whatever crosses my mind that I believe could be helpful for others.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@isabelnoronha

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

