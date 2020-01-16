Don’t Be a Dick

Episode Info

On episode 21 of the Just Stick To Parenting podcast, Doyin talks about the ease and importance of simply being kind to our fellow humans.

A few other things you’ll find in this episode:

– The most overrated city in America (2:00)

– The stupidity of arguing with strangers on social media (26:00)

– The importance of calling out our loved ones when they’re being dicks (31:00)

– The best kids to raise are kind kids (34:00)

– Should you invite your racist uncle to Thanksgiving? (47:00)

This post was previously published on Stitcher

