Don’t Be a Dick

Episode Info
On episode 21 of the Just Stick To Parenting podcast, Doyin talks about the ease and importance of simply being kind to our fellow humans.
A few other things you’ll find in this episode:
– The most overrated city in America (2:00)
– The stupidity of arguing with strangers on social media (26:00)
– The importance of calling out our loved ones when they’re being dicks (31:00)
– The best kids to raise are kind kids (34:00)
– Should you invite your racist uncle to Thanksgiving? (47:00)
—
This post was previously published on Stitcher and is republished here with permission from the author.
—
◊♦◊
Talk to you soon.
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock
Leave a Reply
.