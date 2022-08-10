Don’t Give Up, Pursue Your Passion

Today Dr. Lycka is joined by one of country music’s most notable songwriters, Jerry G. Davis. He drops in to tell us about his influences, his process and his new single, “Me and Harley D” performed by Michael Lusk.

Guest Bio: Born and raised in Lebanon, Tennessee, Jerry G. Davis began writing songs in his early 20s and last year he released his new single, Me and Harley D performed by Michael Lusk. Davis first burst onto the country music scene in 1982, co-writing The Trouble with Hearts with the legendary Larry Kingston. Performed by Roy Head, the song marked the first time one of Davis’s songs made it onto the Billboard charts. He subsequently wrote two other songs Kingston himself performed, Afraid to Stir the Ashes and Step Outside Your Ring. He has worked with industry stalwarts such as Larry Kingston, Dennis Morgan, Pete, and Rose Drake, Michael Lusk, and many more.

Me and Harley D: https://youtu.be/4X25w1_N9HU

