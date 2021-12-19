Don’t Let Jealousy Wreck Your Health

Jealousy is a terrible feeling, and it can lead to violence, death, and many other terrible things.

Jealousy is an emotion that can trigger horrible things, and it’s the kind of feeling that makes people murder, steal, and destroy relationships.

Jealousy is not just a terrible thing in itself; it has also destroyed many other good emotions like love, trust, and happiness.

This article will look at how jealousy has shaped human history and discuss ways to avoid being jealous in your own life.

“Nothing is more capable of troubling our reason, and consuming our health, than secret notions of jealousy in solitude.”

— Aphra Behn

Part I: Analyzing Jealousy

Jealousy has destroyed many people

This is not an exaggeration; it’s a fact. Jealously can literally kill you if left unaddressed and ignored for too long.

There are several ways that jealousy can affect your health, including affecting mental well-being and physical health.

Some effects include depression, eating disorders (such as bulimia or binge eating), sleeping issues such as insomnia, lack of motivation to exercise or go out with friends/family members due to social anxiety, etc.

Which in turn will negatively affect overall physical health by carrying extra weight, causing related conditions like sleep apnea), low energy levels from poor nutrition choices resulting in time exercising and more time on the couch, etc.

To break free from jealousy before it worsens, address your feelings immediately when you notice them bubbling up inside of yourself.

Instead of pretending everything is okay, you’ll feel better once you do so because this will only make things worse in time.

Don’t let jealously ruin yours. Address how sad/mad you are at the person who has what you want. Remember that this is about you, not them.

If there’s a problem with someone else’s behavior/actions, don’t take it personally — they have their own issues to deal with and aren’t doing all of this just for your sake. It doesn’t matter if something isn’t fair or proper; life rarely is.

Focus on moving forward instead of wasting time being consumed by feelings of jealousy because once jealously takes over; it won’t be easy to stop thinking about how much happier you’d feel in comparison if only _______ was yours again.

Why do people get jealous?

It’s a complex subject, but one of the most common reasons is that they feel like their significant other isn’t giving them enough attention.

This might be because of work or family demands, causing someone to lash out in anger and cause problems with their relationship. People often get jealous when it comes to friendships too.

They don’t want friends spending time together without inviting them along, so you should always make your friend group as inclusive as possible if you hope for everyone to remain close.

There could be several more reasons; another most common reason is childhood traumas and experiences that create a feeling of jealousy towards others.

Signs of jealousy in a relationship

Some signs that you are being jealous in your relationship can include constantly asking where they have been, what they have done, and who with.

If you find yourself asking these types of questions often, then it is time to take a step back and re-evaluate why this may be happening.

You may feel jealous because you are worried that your partner will leave you for another person, or maybe they have left you in the past. There are many different reasons why people become jealous.

However, there should never be a need to monitor someone else’s every move. This can often lead to an unhealthy relationship dynamic, leading to issues such as trust and infidelity.

Part II: Potential Solutions

The importance of communication in relationships is key

If you find that your partner is doing things that make you feel as though they may be cheating on or leaving you, then it is essential to talk to them about this.

It could simply be a case of miscommunication, and there might not be anything going on behind your back at all.

If, however, the situation continues once talking has been done, and the problem persists, perhaps consider seeking help from a counselor or relationship therapist who can give some impartial advice.

Ways to deal with it when you are feeling jealous in relationships

If you do find yourself feeling jealous in your current or past relationships. In that case, I highly recommend that you speak to a professional or someone about it and try and understand the reasons behind why this is happening.

It may be due to insecurities which can often stem from childhood issues such as not being shown love and affection by your parents.

Speaking with others will help you come to terms with what has happened before; memories of previous partners who have cheated on you could easily trigger feelings of jealousy when entering into new relationships.

However, if you open up about these concerns, they won’t control your life like they currently are.

Accepting that most people struggle with their insecurities is the first step towards recovery.

Also, having faith in yourself will help reduce jealousy because when we put ourselves down, others tend to do the same, which leaves us vulnerable to being taken advantage of, so believing in yourself can combat these issues.

Jealousy shouldn’t define any healthy, loving relationship, yet it destroys many once partnerships every day; don’t let this happen to you and your partner.

“Love shouldn’t be about jealousy or anything like that. It should be about commitment and being able to trust that person. If you can’t have that from the get-go, there’s a problem.”

— Aaron Carter

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is that if you feel jealous in your relationship, it is time to open up and speak with a professional about what has been going on.

This will not only help the both of you feel more comfortable with each other, but it may also save the longevity of your current or future relationships.

Knowledge is power, so don’t be afraid to ask for support from a friend or family member who can listen without judging; this could make all the difference.

Originally published at implementationofwisdom.com

