Home / Featured Content / Don't Show Attitude, Show Gratitude

Don’t Show Attitude, Show Gratitude

Gratitude matters especially in appreciating good intentions beyond the outcomes.

Too many times we overlook the power of gratitude while focusing solely on outcomes. Yet, there’s great value in acknowledging and appreciating the efforts of those who genuinely meant well, even if these efforts didn’t yield desired results.

So, don’t confine your gratitude to triumphant accomplishments; extend it to honoring good intent, dedication, and sincerity behind actions. Meaning, whenever someone tries to help, support, or contribute positively, regardless of the outcome, their intentions deserve your recognition.

The ripples of your cultivating a culture of showing gratitude this way will go beyond just cultivating compassion, understanding, and encouragement to inspiring continued acts of kindness, nurturing relationships, and promoting a more compassionate society.

Moral of the story: expand your focus from mere results to appreciating the sincere intentions and efforts behind them, and you’ll uplift spirits for a more compassionate world.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Omar Lopez on Unsplash

 

About Tim Dahi

Attorney and Mediator by day avid reader/writer hybrid all other times. I write on life, personal development, relationships and any other stuff I am interested in.

