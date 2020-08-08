Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Drag King for a Day: Hayley Pearce [Video]

Drag King for a Day: Hayley Pearce [Video]

Hayley learns how to perform in male drag for the first time in her life.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Hayley learns how to perform in male drag for the first time in her life.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
i’m meeting adam all the uk’s leading
00:04
drag king
00:05
who says performing in drag allows you
00:07
to embrace
00:08
all aspects of yourself hello
00:12
hi hello lovely to meet you
00:17
good you’re looking fab thank you very
00:19
much i have come as a camp
00:21
frog so hey are you ready to step into
00:23
my world i am let’s go
00:25
go
00:26
[Music]
00:28
i’ve never even considered exploring my
00:30
more masculine side
00:32
so this is gonna be interesting
00:36
i’m going to get you all dressed up and
00:38
we’re going to do your face
00:39
and you’re going to become harry
00:43
it’s a good start with harry harry is
00:45
good might find a good pun off the back
00:47
of harry that’s a good one yeah
00:48
i mean what do i call you i’d like to
00:51
you know what’s your pronoun is it
00:52
they he she i can be a bit confusing
00:56
when i’m in drag like this when i’m all
00:57
dressed
00:58
up i use he him because adam is a bloke
01:00
so the character that i’m playing is a
01:02
man so he him
01:03
but out of drag when i muggle me um my
01:06
real name is jen
01:07
and i’m they then
01:12
[Music]
01:14
how did you get into that i always
01:15
wanted to get on the stage
01:17
so when i got the older and i came out
01:19
became part of the queer community and
01:20
found myself and understood myself i
01:22
found that there was a place on the
01:24
stage
01:24
for me and it was looking at gender
01:27
playing with gender exploring gender
01:29
and that i could inhabit the character
01:32
of a man
01:33
and have fun with that a lot of people
01:36
think if you dress up
01:37
in drag you must be trans but it’s not
01:40
the case is it no no it’s not it’s just
01:42
like an art form so it’s a bit like
01:43
being uh
01:44
being a clown i put the costume on yeah
01:46
i play my character and then i take it
01:48
off
01:48
yeah it’s not my identity it’s a
01:49
character that i play right obviously
01:51
being trans it’s it’s
01:52
actual identity it’s who the person is
01:54
so we’re going to create a character for
01:56
you
01:57
yeah who is harry tell me about how
01:59
harry
02:00
well i’m a bit of a lad etsy so i would
02:02
say harry’s the lad in me
02:04
a lot of the boys take the piss out to
02:05
me and say hey you’re like one of the
02:07
boys
02:08
where you sit like one of the boys i’m
02:10
constantly like i like you know
02:11
lifting my trousers up and now like as
02:14
if i’ve got
02:15
balls like so harry is going to be an
02:17
exaggeration of all of those things
02:19
right
02:19
oh yeah okay
02:23
so we’re gonna get on with some
02:24
contouring okay
02:26
[Music]
02:32
i don’t know what we’re gonna do about
02:34
the titties
02:37
are you ready to meet harry come on all
02:39
right here we go
02:40
[Music]
02:42
[Laughter]
02:46
you look amazing what’s our son
02:50
all right then harry are you going to
02:51
finish us off with a song
02:56
maybe take off your clothes
03:00
real slow
03:06
[Music]
03:09
you can leave your head on

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

About BBC Three

We've all been faced with stereotypes depending on our appearance, background, beliefs or conditions. Avoid being that person by watching our videos.
***
We engage with the issues that matter to you, bringing you stories so fresh you can practically splash your face with them.

From videos about love, sex and relationships to investigations about crime and drugs.

Our channel is here to make you think, laugh and give you a voice.

Best of BBC Three: www.bbc.co.uk/bbcthree
iPlayer: http://www.bbc.co.uk/tv/bbcthree
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/bbcthree
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bbcthree
Instagram: http://instagram.com/bbcthree
Tumblr: http://bbcthree.tumblr.com

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x