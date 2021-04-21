Earth Day – In Danger

“Each one of us is important to Mother Earth so let’s be kind to each other and to Mother Earth” vua Youtube

This Earth Day, let us talk to our children about being kind to our planet Earth, by being kind to our co-inhabitants on Earth – the animals, birds, fish, plants, and trees.

By being unkind to them, we are putting them In Danger.

