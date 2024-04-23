Ecosocialist Bookshelf — February 2024

By Ian Angus
* * *
Pharmanomics: How Big Pharma Destroys Global Health
By Nick Reardon
Verso
Big Pharma, more interested in profit than health, focuses not on researching new medicines but on building monopolies. It has moved away from invention and production in order to benefit financial markets, and fundamentally reshaped the relationship between richer and poorer countries. Investigative journalist Nick Reardon exposes the rot, and proposes a fairer, safer system for all.
Trade Winds: A Voyage to a Sustainable Future for Shipping
By Christiaan de Beukelaer
Manchester University Press
The shipping industry produces more greenhouse gas emissions than aviation. If we can’t swiftly decarbonise it, we can’t solve the climate crisis. In 2020, Christiaan De Beukelaer spent 150 days covering 14,000 nautical miles aboard a 100-year-old sailing vessel that transports cargo across the Atlantic Ocean, to understand the realities of a little-known alternative to the shipping industry.
Curious Species: How Animals Made Natural History
By Whitney Barlow Robles
Yale University Press
Robles makes animals the unruly protagonists of 18th century science through journeys to four spaces and ecological zones: the ocean, the underground, the curiosity cabinet and the field. She reveals a forgotten lineage of empirical inquiry in a tumultuous era in the history of human-animal encounters that still haunts modern biologists and ecologists as they struggle to fathom animals today.
Over The Seawall: Tsunamis. Cyclones, Drought, and the Delusion of Controlling Nature
By Stephen Robert Miller
Island Press
From seawalls in coastal Japan, to the reengineered waters in the Ganges River Delta, to the artificial ribbon of water supporting both farms and urban centers in parched Arizona, Miller traces the histories of engineering marvels that were once deemed too smart and too big to fail. Over the Seawall embraces humanity’s penchant for problem-solving, but argues that if we are to adapt successfully to climate change, we must recognise that working with nature is not surrender but the only way to assure a secure future.
Elemental: How Five Elements Changed Earth’s Past and Will Shape Our Future
By Stephen Porder
Princeton University Press
Porder reveals how microbes, plants and people have used the fundamental building blocks of life to alter the climate, and the trajectory of life on Earth. Five essential elements — hydrogen, oxygen, carbon, nitrogen and phosphorus — were harnessed by single-celled organisms only to precipitate environmental catastrophes. Today the same elements underpin the success of human civilisation, and their mismanagement again threatens catastrophic unintended consequences.
Four important books on Capitalism and COVID-19
The Origins of COVID-19: China and Global Capitalism
By Li Zhang
Stanford University Press
Li Zhang shifts debate away from narrow cultural, political or biomedical frameworks, emphasising that we must understand the origins of emerging diseases with pandemic potential in the more complex and structural entanglements of state-making, science and technology and global capitalism. She argues that popular narratives of China’s role fail to address and increase the danger of global potential pandemics caused by contact between wild animals and humans. Highly Recommended
The Big Fail: What the Pandemic Revealed About Who America Protects and Who It Leaves Behind
By Joe Nocera and Bethany McLean
Penguin Random House
The COVID-19 pandemic made it painfully clear that the United States could not adequately protect its citizens. Millions of Americans suffered and more than a million died in less than two years, while government officials blundered; prize-winning economists overlooked devastating trade-offs; and elites escaped to isolated retreats, unaffected by and even profiting from the pandemic. Why and how did the US, in a catastrophically enormous failure, become the world leader in COVID deaths?
COVID-19: The Pandemic that Should Never Have Happened and How to Stop the Next One
By Debora Mackenzie
Hachette Books
Over the last 30 years of epidemics and pandemics, we learned every lesson needed to stop COVID in its tracks. We heeded almost none of them. Science journalist Debora MacKenzie tells the full story of how and why it happened: the previous viruses that should have prepared us, the shocking public health failures that paved the way, the failure to contain the outbreak, and most importantly, what must be done to prevent future pandemics.
Social Contagion and Other Material on Microbiological Class War in China
By Chuang collective
Charles H Kerr
Chuang, a left-wing collective with members inside and outside China, offers a piercing first-hand portrait of the simultaneously draconian and ineffectual response of the Chinese state, as well as the self-organising survival strategies of ordinary Chinese workers. The book includes a new, long-form article on the role the pandemic played in China’s ongoing state-building project.
[Reprinted from Climate and Capitalism. Inclusion of a book does not imply endorsement.]
—
Republished with permission from GreenLeft.
This post was previously published on greenleft.org.au.
***
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|White Fragility: Talking to White People About Racism
|Escape the “Act Like a Man” Box
|The Lack of Gentle Platonic Touch in Men’s Lives is a Killer
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Author