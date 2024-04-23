Ecosocialist Bookshelf — February 2024

By Ian Angus

* * *

Pharmanomics: How Big Pharma Destroys Global Health

By Nick Reardon

Verso

Big Pharma, more interested in profit than health, focuses not on researching new medicines but on building monopolies. It has moved away from invention and production in order to benefit financial markets, and fundamentally reshaped the relationship between richer and poorer countries. Investigative journalist Nick Reardon exposes the rot, and proposes a fairer, safer system for all.

Trade Winds: A Voyage to a Sustainable Future for Shipping

By Christiaan de Beukelaer

Manchester University Press

The shipping industry produces more greenhouse gas emissions than aviation. If we can’t swiftly decarbonise it, we can’t solve the climate crisis. In 2020, Christiaan De Beukelaer spent 150 days covering 14,000 nautical miles aboard a 100-year-old sailing vessel that transports cargo across the Atlantic Ocean, to understand the realities of a little-known alternative to the shipping industry.

Curious Species: How Animals Made Natural History

By Whitney Barlow Robles

Yale University Press

Robles makes animals the unruly protagonists of 18th century science through journeys to four spaces and ecological zones: the ocean, the underground, the curiosity cabinet and the field. She reveals a forgotten lineage of empirical inquiry in a tumultuous era in the history of human-animal encounters that still haunts modern biologists and ecologists as they struggle to fathom animals today.

Over The Seawall: Tsunamis. Cyclones, Drought, and the Delusion of Controlling Nature

By Stephen Robert Miller

Island Press

From seawalls in coastal Japan, to the reengineered waters in the Ganges River Delta, to the artificial ribbon of water supporting both farms and urban centers in parched Arizona, Miller traces the histories of engineering marvels that were once deemed too smart and too big to fail. Over the Seawall embraces humanity’s penchant for problem-solving, but argues that if we are to adapt successfully to climate change, we must recognise that working with nature is not surrender but the only way to assure a secure future.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Elemental: How Five Elements Changed Earth’s Past and Will Shape Our Future

By Stephen Porder

Princeton University Press

Porder reveals how microbes, plants and people have used the fundamental building blocks of life to alter the climate, and the trajectory of life on Earth. Five essential elements — hydrogen, oxygen, carbon, nitrogen and phosphorus — were harnessed by single-celled organisms only to precipitate environmental catastrophes. Today the same elements underpin the success of human civilisation, and their mismanagement again threatens catastrophic unintended consequences.

Four important books on Capitalism and COVID-19

The Origins of COVID-19: China and Global Capitalism

By Li Zhang

Stanford University Press

Li Zhang shifts debate away from narrow cultural, political or biomedical frameworks, emphasising that we must understand the origins of emerging diseases with pandemic potential in the more complex and structural entanglements of state-making, science and technology and global capitalism. She argues that popular narratives of China’s role fail to address and increase the danger of global potential pandemics caused by contact between wild animals and humans. Highly Recommended

The Big Fail: What the Pandemic Revealed About Who America Protects and Who It Leaves Behind

By Joe Nocera and Bethany McLean

Penguin Random House

The COVID-19 pandemic made it painfully clear that the United States could not adequately protect its citizens. Millions of Americans suffered and more than a million died in less than two years, while government officials blundered; prize-winning economists overlooked devastating trade-offs; and elites escaped to isolated retreats, unaffected by and even profiting from the pandemic. Why and how did the US, in a catastrophically enormous failure, become the world leader in COVID deaths?

COVID-19: The Pandemic that Should Never Have Happened and How to Stop the Next One

By Debora Mackenzie

Hachette Books

Over the last 30 years of epidemics and pandemics, we learned every lesson needed to stop COVID in its tracks. We heeded almost none of them. Science journalist Debora MacKenzie tells the full story of how and why it happened: the previous viruses that should have prepared us, the shocking public health failures that paved the way, the failure to contain the outbreak, and most importantly, what must be done to prevent future pandemics.

Social Contagion and Other Material on Microbiological Class War in China

By Chuang collective

Charles H Kerr

Chuang, a left-wing collective with members inside and outside China, offers a piercing first-hand portrait of the simultaneously draconian and ineffectual response of the Chinese state, as well as the self-organising survival strategies of ordinary Chinese workers. The book includes a new, long-form article on the role the pandemic played in China’s ongoing state-building project.

[Reprinted from Climate and Capitalism. Inclusion of a book does not imply endorsement.]

—

Republished with permission from GreenLeft.

This post was previously published on greenleft.org.au.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Relationship Masterclass - $999.00 - unlimited Relationship Masterclass: How to Date and Create Satisfying and Lasting Love and Sexi in this Crazy, Modern World

5 Ways to Build Confidence - $149.00 - unlimited 5 Ways to Build Confidence and Make Meeting and Dating Women Less Nerve-Wracking

Monthly Platinum - free - unlimited

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month

Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Sponsored Columnist Annual - $1,250.00 - 1 Year

Sponsored Columnist Monthly - $150.00 - 1 Month

Annual Platinum - $50.00 - 1 Year

Annual Gold - $25.00 - 1 Year

Annual Bronze - $12.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Author