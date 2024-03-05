Ed Brenegar: Taking Personal Initiative to Ignite Change

In this series of Championship Leadership, we are honored to have with us Dr.Ed Brenegar, sought-after Leadership Consultant, keynote speaker, and celebrated Author of the book Circle of Impact: Taking Personal Initiative to Ignite Change. He will share his journey as a Presbyterian Minister, and a passionate Founder of Circle of Impact Leadership explores and develops leadership potential for society.

Plus, he will tell us some incredible stories of great individuals that make a profound impact on his life.

These and more! Take the personal initiative to tune in to this episode!!!

In This Episode:

[1:56] What does Championship Leadership mean to Ed?

[3:40] Who is Ed Brenegar and what brought him to where he is today?

[8:19] Leaders that have influenced him.

[12:41] His vision, future plans, and the impact he wants to make.

[19:02] A turning point inside of his life.

[23:34] Episode takeaways.

Important Quotes:

“Championship Leadership is how that person champions the leadership of their people.”

“Leadership begins with personal initiative to create impact that makes a difference that matters.”

“Being a leader is not something that you have to earn a credential for; all you have to do is decide I’m going to go do something that causes a beneficial change for somebody.”

“If you’re going to work in a world where you have a lot of different people that are coming to you. You have to learn how to relate to them and not simply require them to relate to you and so learning how to treat people with dignity and respect.”

“Maybe we can’t deal with the government, but we can deal with ourselves, and we can try to put projects together that help people.”

“You have to be willing to give up what you have created in order to move into the next phase where you get to create something new.”

“You do something today to validate that sense of change.”

About The Guest:

Ed Brenegar is a keynote speaker and leadership consultant focused on teaching people to become people of leadership within their workplace and social circles. Using his proprietary Circle of Impact model, Ed provides the tools for people to innovate, and problem solve by addressing and exploring people’s ideas, relationships, and structures. Ed also has more than 30 years of experience working with senior executives, entrepreneurs, and a bunch of organizational clients. Ed is also the author of ‘Circle of Impact: Taking Personal Initiative To Ignite Change’ – a text that explores how individuals can become people of impact within their everyday lives

Resources:

Website

Facebook

Twitter

Youtube

This post was previously published on NateBailey.org.

Photo credit: iStock