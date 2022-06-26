Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Education in Democracy

Education in Democracy

Education serves as the great equalizer of people.

by Leave a Comment

I think the value of education in democracy is crucial. Education serves as the great equalizer of people from all walks of life, social classes, financial status’, and that is what democracy is all about: giving everyone in society an equal chance at accomplishing their dreams and aspiring to their future careers. Education is most definitely necessary because while it is a major equalizer in society, education also serves as a huge stepping stool to climb the rungs of the workforce.

For example, a student can earn her CNA (certified nurse aide) certification in one semester, her LVN (licensed vocational nurse) certification in 2 years, and her RN (registered nurse) certification in 4 years. The responsibilities, place in society, as well as payscale and cost of education increases exponentially with each certification she receives. The great thing about living in a democracy is that she can work immediately after she earns her first certification and use the paycheck she earns from utilizing that certification in her job to pay for her college.

The sad thing about this is that many people have intentions to pursue more education, but the people who need the stepping stool of education the most are often the ones who are on the lower end of the socioeconomic scale. These people are more likely to be plagued with issues like deadbeat significant others, more children than they can afford to feed, and aging parents who are unable to care for themselves due to chronic health issues stemming from poor life choices more than people in any other walk of life.

These issues often become obstacles which are thrown into the student’s path, and she must make a decision that will define whether she follows the same patterns of her parents and grandparents by working a minimum-wage job using a certification obtained during high school or whether she will remember that the minimum-wage job is temporary and that she has higher goals and intends to climb the socioeconomic ladder and create a better life for her children and set a standard of living for the future lineage of the family.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

On the other hand, as my mother used to say, “you know who has the power to affect every single person in the city? The garbage collector: because if the garbage collector decides to go on strike, every person in the city, from the Ph.D. student to the EMT to the aging greeter at Walmart will be inconvenienced.” It is important to remember that while doctors, award-winning novelists, and Oscar-nominated actors and actresses are considered to be “necessary members of society”, the employee working the graveyard shift at McDonald’s is just as important. Not everyone wants to work up to the top tier of the socioeconomic scale but education serves to equal the playing field so that anyone is able to do so.

The value of research universities is that they serve to pave the road to future groundbreaking discoveries. Students who are at universities who are leaders in research are exposed to the masterminds of their fields and are able to be inspired and motivated by the current research being done right in front of their eyes, and sometimes, in their very own classes! The value of land-grant universities is that they are able to provide higher education in locations that are rural and possibly not as wealthy as the big cities where privileged private students attend classes. Land-grant universities reach students who may be first-generation college students and allow them to pursue their goals in what is often a very cost-effective way.

Previously Published on Medium

Shutterstock image

About Priya Pai

Priya Pai is a college student, intermediate cook and foodie, travel enthusiast and avid reader. What she enjoys most is her penchant for solving the world’s problems while ignoring her own, which is working out pretty well. Find more of her work on Medium: https://medium.com/@priya.pai

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x