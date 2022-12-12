Egg-cetera: How to Crack Through Everyday Resistance

[Paul Madonna, the well-known San Francisco artist who beautifully illustrated my book A Writer’s San Francisco, was recently seriously injured in a car accident. I am wishing him a very speedy recovery and wanted to share with you a few pieces from that book that he enriched so much.]

I often do the odd thing of having folks in my online trainings start out their lesson responses with the following affirmation: “My creative work and my creative life matter to me.” I might have them do this for a month running, and, if they agree to make this announcement, it is almost impossible for them not to turn their creative life around. You try to say thirty consecutive times that you and your work matter (even if you don’t believe it), and see if you don’t change for the better.

On some days I may sit at my computer from six A.M. until eight P.M. reading and answering the emails that these trainings generate. I often have several trainings going—one for creativity coaches, one for writers, one for visual artists, one for performers. The world has never seen anything quite like it, me sending out a particular creativity exercise, and getting writers in Corsica, Australia, Omaha, and other points on the globe to crack an egg as a prelude to writing.

I could be anywhere, watching the sun rise, typing my first emails of the day. But because San Francisco is a place where an annual Arab film festival and an annual Jewish film festival can co-exist nicely, at a time when our country is led by seriocomic characters out of a play by Dante and Molière, it is appropriate that this worldwide support system should emanate from this particular city. But of course you aren’t listening—isn’t your mind still on that last paragraph, wondering about that egg?

Why do I have my coaches and artists crack an egg? Writers find it enormously difficult to do the thing that in the abstract sounds pretty easy: write and keep writing. You might write twenty novels in ten years if you happened to write two pages a day. But no one writes twenty novels in ten years except the occasional romance writer. It is much more common for a writer to write a draft of a first novel and half a draft of a second in those ten years—and feel horrible about her output. Why is she writing so little?

When we’re lost in the trance of writing, it takes hardly an hour to write two pages. Isn’t it amazing that it should prove so hard to entertain that single hour of daily work? What could possibly be going on? An egg provides the complete answer. If you want to crack an egg because you are baking a cake, you simply whack it (carefully) on the side of your bowl, break it, and drop its contents into the bowl. Nothing simpler. But if you are just sitting around thinking about baking a cake and worrying that your cake will stink, that egg becomes a strange fortress.

There is something almost scary about cracking an egg when we aren’t ready to use it, something that makes us squeamish, something traumatizing about breaking that shell and exposing its yellowness. Every day, an encounter like that stands between us and our writing. We need to crack through our resistance and expose our slimy word choices and our sticky paragraphs. If we are doing well, no problem, we crack on through. But if we doubt our writing even just a little, a hard shell arises to protect us from what we fear will be a miserable encounter. If we are to have that encounter, there is nothing to be done but to shatter that shell with a sledgehammer.

Would-be writers prefer to live uncomfortably in their shell of resistance rather than risk cracking it and exposing their insufficiencies. You may be reminded of Gregor Samsa in Kafka’s The Metamorphosis. Gregor awakes one morning to discover that he has become a cockroach. Tellingly, Gregor doesn’t mind the transformation all that much. Yes, it is absurd, bewildering, and inconvenient but, on balance, no big deal. His reaction is odd, to say the least, unless we get the metaphor.

We see in Gregor’s attitude exactly that of the writer manqué. It is the attitude of the would-be artist who has not accepted that he must crack through his shell every day, that he must prove himself every day, that he must free himself every day—or else remain unfree. Gregor is a willing cockroach. You can be certain that he would see little reason to crack through his resistance and make art, if art-making was his dream, just as he can see little reason to resent his awful transformation and take a hammer to his cockroach shell.

Make the point of this lesson real by doing the following. Get a carton of jumbo eggs and put it in your refrigerator. Place a bowl beside your computer, preferably a very small bowl that will hardly hold the contents of one egg (so as to risk making a fine mess). Begin your daily writing session by cracking an egg into that bowl, dropping in the oozy insides and the shell fragments. Then write.

Experience the cracking of that egg as the cracking through of your resistance. Feel yourself exhale as you crack it, as if you had just survived something dangerous. You have. You have become a free man or woman. You have crossed to the other side. You are now free to write well, or to write poorly. This is what you must do every day. If you prefer not to waste eggs, then perform this daily joust just with courage.

These are the sorts of things I chat about with the coaches, writers, visual artists, and performers in my trainings. I sit in Bernal Heights, my cup of coffee beside me, and they sit in Berlin, Tampa, or Seattle, their cup of coffee, egg bowl, and egg at the ready. I can almost hear the blessed cracking from here. As often as not, by cracking that egg they are able to resume their novel or their collection of sonnets after two years or ten years of not trying. You, too, may want to get cracking.

iStock image