Eight Practical Ways to Thrive During This Pandemic

A year ago, if someone had said that in the blink of an eye the world as we know it will change — countries will close their borders, people will be cooped up in their houses, a sneeze or a cough would create a panic situation — we would have rolled our eyes and considered the person mad.

It’s now been over five months since the COVID-19 pandemic struck home. A sense of fear, isolation, depression, and many other emotions have started constricting or have already taken a deep hold of some of our lives.

We are social beings and we need each other to interact with and grow with. The lockdown imposed by many countries around the world has driven people stir-crazy as they are not able to interact with people, have their normal routine and life, go out and meet their friends.

Jobs have suffered, people have become jobless, companies have shut down, families have been traumatized.

A question to ponder on, for a moment, is does this have to be our life? Do we have to willingly pollute our minds with hours of sensational breaking news and constant negativity? Our lives are going well till we fill our minds with rabble-rousing, panic causing news.

But does this have to continue? No. We can change our mindset. We can change our perspective. We can change the way we consume information. Here are eight practical ways we can not just survive but thrive in this pandemic.

1. Be grateful.

Every day that we have been given is a blessing. There are many who have not lived to see today. Be grateful for the breath that we have, for the family that is around us, for the friends that have our back, for the beautiful nourishing nature, and for the good health that we have.

2. Lead an active lifestyle.

Go for a walk, or run, or exercise. Don’t sit passively in your chair or couch and let time roll away.

3. Be an active consumer of information.

Don’t just listen and agree with whatever the news reporter is telling you. Do some research, talk to people, find out the other side.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

4. Be intentional.

Don’t mindlessly stream through movies or shows one after the other. Zoom in on your passion or interest area and enhance your knowledge through these sites.

5. Get connected.

Don’t feel isolated and left out. Get in touch with people who have made a difference in your life and you have not connected in a long time. Touch base with your family and friends through Zoom, GoogleMeet, Skype, Microsoft Teams, etc. Check-in on others who might be staying alone, who are elderly, who are disabled, and that might need support.

6. Attend online events.

With the many options available now, you can easily attend a birthday party or a wedding in the US while sitting in the UK. Start taking some time out for such activities and maybe throw your own school or college reunion and get in touch with people you haven’t seen in decades.

7. Learn.

Many online universities are offering their courses for free or for a fraction of the cost during this time. From python to piano to MBA to graphic designing to web development, you can do anything that you want to. There are ample resources online to guide you.

8. Hone your creativity.

You can pick up the brush and start painting, pick up the pen and start writing, pick up the pieces lying around the house and create some beautiful recycled art, you can pick up the guitar and create your own composition. The options are limitless.

We can overcome by following a three-step formula – SMS:

S – social distancing.

M – masks.

S – sanitizer.

Like I mentioned earlier, humans are social beings and we need each other to get us out of this. Being concerned about our fellow passengers on this journey of life will enable us to enjoy this phase and thrive.

Do let me know which of these eight steps have you been following and also what other ways and suggestions you have to thrive.

* * *

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo Credit: @cwmonty on Unsplash