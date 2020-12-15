Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Elephant Wisdom

Elephant Wisdom

It’s interesting to note that elephant wisdom includes the art of listening.

by Leave a Comment

Len, Willa, and I were out on a walk and saw an estate sale sign. While they stayed outside, I went in. As I perused the many items, I overheard the estate sale woman telling another Lookie Lou that the 95-year-old woman who’d resided there was alive and well, but had decided to relocate to Florida.

While blatantly eavesdropping, my eye caught a small, glass, cobalt blue elephant holding court over the living room from the white-painted brick hearth of a fireplace. A minimalist, I don’t acquire many “things,” but she now resides in my writing studio.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It’s interesting to note that elephant wisdom includes the art of listening. An animal with large ears and a comparatively small mouth, we learn that we would do well to listen and speak in those proportions.

During this holiday season, some spiritual traditions read and sing about the three wise men and the gifts they brought to the Christ child. In fact, the giving of gifts has become a tradition among many people, regardless of their faith background.

I’m learning about the gifts of elephant wisdom. They include awareness, confidence, dignity, environmental protection, guardianship, family love, happiness, kindness, listening, longevity, patience, reliability, stamina, and wisdom.

Which of these gifts do you resonate with most?

 

Previously Published on Tuesdays with Laurie

photo courtesy of author

About Laurie Buchanan, PhD

A cross between Dr. Dolittle, Nanny McPhee, and a type-A Buddhist, I'm an active listener, observer of details, payer of attention, reader and writer of books, kindness enthusiast, and an unabashed optimist.

I'm a former holistic health practitioner and transformational life coach. My doctorate is in holistic health with an emphasis in energy medicine.

My published works include Note to Self: A Seven-Step Path to Gratitude and Growth; The Business of Being: Soul Purpose in and Out of the Workplace; and the forthcoming Indelible (April 2021).

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x