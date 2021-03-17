Eliminate These 3 Things To Be More Productive

What are your biggest distractions to getting what you need and want to be done, done, in other words being productive?

I have trouble being more productive when my mind runs amuck and I just follow along willingly! Let me show you.

I sit down at my computer with the task of writing out a new post for you all to read.

Then I write a title or start my first sentence. I pause to think of how to word thought and my mind starts to wander in a different direction altogether.

First, I remember I wanted to check to see if a pair of shoes I want has gone on sale. Then I start checking at my favorite store online or search the brand through Google. Then I start looking at other things on sale.

When I finally get back to my writing, it doesn’t take long before a fleeting thought takes me away.

I needed to pay that bill. . .

I wonder if anyone responded to that post of mine. . .

Then an hour later, I realize what I have done and attempt to get myself back on track again!

How many of you are with me?

You may feel distracted and struggle to focus on your tasks. You might be doubting or questioning your ideas. Your mind might be wandering. You might also be feeling fatigued.

I struggle with all the above at various times during the week and sometimes all during the same day!

The easiest thing to do is follow the distraction and end up wasting time on Facebook or Netflix for the next few hours. Instead of doing this, you might find it helpful to check in with your body.

When you stop to check in with yourself, you may find that a simple fix is all that’s required for getting back into your normal productive mode.

Three things that can easily disrupt your natural workflow

When you get these things under control you will find you can be much more productive.

Your body is hungry

When you’re hungry, it’s hard to think clearly and that makes decision making difficult. That’s why it’s important that you take time to nourish your body. You wouldn’t set out on a road trip with an empty gas tank just as you can’t expect your body to perform at its best when you’re denying it much needed fuel.

You can easily remedy this situation by getting something to eat. But be sure to steer clear of sugary snacks. They may give you a temporary burst of energy, but that energy will be gone within a couple of hours, leaving your body just as hungry as before. Instead, try to opt for healthier snacks that contain plenty of protein like a handful of nuts or a serving of lean chicken breast or other energy-boosting snacks.

Your thoughts are scattered

You start your day with the best intentions, you start to work on one project but get distracted by another one. You decide to check your email and catch up on your social media updates. Before you know it, you have twelve different activities open on your screen, over an hour has passed and you haven’t completed any of them!

When this happens, you might be experiencing a lack of focus. You have so many ideas and tasks that you don’t know where to start working. In this case, it’s best to pause and make a list. Write down everything you need to accomplish today or this week.

Then prioritize these projects by numbering them. Your most important task should be number one then after you’re finished with creating your list, start working your way down it. Complete them one at a time for your allocated work time.

Your body is exhausted

There are many things that can cause you to feel exhausted besides a lack of sleep. Emotional stress, illness, chronic pain, and other problems can deplete your energy. When you’re exhausted, it’s hard to work on your tasks at hand.

The best way to tackle exhaustion is to practice self-care. Look at your life and ask yourself what you really need right now. You might need a day off. You might need a sitter to help watch your kids while you work.

You might need to let go of stressful clients or remove projects that aren’t a good fit for your talents. You might, in fact, need to get a better night’s sleep. Don’t hesitate to give yourself what you need. If you take good care of yourself, you’ll find it easier to complete your tasks and reach your goals.

Take care of yourself to be more productive

It’s important that you take time to check in with your mind and body a few times each day. When you do this regularly, be able to attend to your needs and allow yourself to be more productive.

Practice regular self-care to be sure you are in top-notch condition to remain productive and meet your goals and then some!

When it comes to being productive, there are always things that can get in your way and knock you off track. Some days, you may even find it difficult to get into your normal work rhythm in the first place.

