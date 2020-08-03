Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Emotional Outsourcing Doesn’t Work in the Long Run, Fellas.

Emotional Outsourcing Doesn’t Work in the Long Run, Fellas.

In a long-term relationship — healthy, happy, loving, supportive, fulfilling, resilient, intimate, connected — they will come to realize that they’re in it for the same reasons and they want the same things.

by Leave a Comment


He’s a producer by nature. Results-oriented, focused, stoic or even brooding at times. She’s loving and nurturing by nature. She loves him and brings joy to his life.

Seems like a great fit, right?

Then a few years in, this division of labor has become the biggest threat to relationship.

What happened? He’s the Provider and she’s the Nurturer. Isn’t that how it’s supposed to work, ideally?

No.

In the long run, his role as the Protector/Provider isn’t why she’s with him. She graduated from needing him to be her protector a long time ago, and even if he’s still the (material) provider, that is not the basis of the relationship.

Meanwhile, by unspoken mutual agreement, she is the source and generator of all the good feelings between them. She’s the emotional epicenter of the relationship.

He’s outsourced his own emotional health and wellbeing to her.

It’s her JOB.

He’s entitled to it.

In a long-term relationship — healthy, happy, loving, supportive, fulfilling, resilient, intimate, connected — they will come to realize that they’re in it for the same reasons and they want the same things.

Precisely that which he has come to expect from her is the one thing she needs from him more than anything else.

He cannot afford to remain emotionally underdeveloped or shut down. And have her continually compensate for that.

He must do the work to meet her as an equal in the realm of intimate relating.

It is the hardest work he will ever face. Being a Provider, for all the drive and ambition it required, has become his comfort zone.

This new stretch will be harder for him because he’s getting a late start. He thought he could bypass it by outsourcing to her. In the long run, he cannot.

It’s time.

Previously published on medium.com and is republished here under permission.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: iStockphoto.com

About Ken Blackman

Ken's passion topic these days is how women's empowerment intersects with intimate coupledom. A former Apple software engineer turned international sex and intimacy educator turned relationship coach, Ken is in his 20th year helping couples bond, co-create, have great sex, thrive, and live happily ever after. His work has garnered mentions in Business Insider, Playboy, Cosmo, Tim Ferriss's 4-Hour series and elsewhere. Learn more about Ken's coaching work here.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x