Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Emulating Einstein: An Anti-Racist Model for White People

Emulating Einstein: An Anti-Racist Model for White People

Stop sitting on the sidelines watching racist systemic life go by. Be an active anti-racist.

by Leave a Comment

Einstein’s anti-racist philosophy

Speaking out

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

How to be more like Einstein

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Previously Published on Medium

Image ASSOCIATED PRESS under CC License

About Jeffrey Kass

Jeffrey Kass is an award-winning author, lawyer, speaker and thought leader on race and society. He is a top 50 writer on racism and diversity on medium, and he speaks to organizations about how to eradicate unconscious bias. His last book, The Rona Diaries, journals through the last year and a half of the COVID and racism viruses.

Follow me on Medium:
jeffreykass.medium.com

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares29

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x