How to Create Compelling Content

On the 41st episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we are creating compelling content. You’ll want to bookmark this one to come back to at a later date.

Compelling content like most everything in life can be reverse-engineered. We can look at the formula that makes it and set out to recreate it. This gives us captivating, memorable content that will rivet readers. That’s the name of the game, getting people’s attention and keeping it until the end of the book.

These three signs will give you a strong start to writing your book so it makes the greatest and longest impact. As always, there’s more, so make sure you listen.

Book hook – The first sentence of the book sets the hook and when it’s juicy you can reel the reader in through the rest of the pages. Pacing – Keep a faster tempo when you are talking about action and excitement, and slow it down, interweaving backstory elements where it’s called for. Solve a problem for the reader – No matter what it is, letting the reader know you’ve thought about them and want to make their life better goes a long way in keeping them glued to the page.

These steppingstones will lead you to the goal you seek–wowing your reader. Put them to work to help you as you continue to write your story and improve your writing.

Don’t let intimidation stop you from pouring your heart out onto the page. Storytelling is life.

That’s it for this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

