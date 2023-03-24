Tried and True Transcription Tips

Transcribing is the best technique to use when writing your book. Hilary shares 4 tips that will provide more proficiency and speed in your writing. This not only helps you with your transcript- it also adds a new skill to your toolbox.
Tips
- Have your outline at ready – this can be on the phone
- Open your mouth– this will help you speak more clearly.
- Practice speaking slowly– This helps you prevent tripping over a word- Especially if you have an accent.
- Speak up– You want your audience to hear you- Don’t be afraid to get loud, but know the difference between yelling.
