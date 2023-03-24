Tried and True Transcription Tips

Transcribing is the best technique to use when writing your book. Hilary shares 4 tips that will provide more proficiency and speed in your writing. This not only helps you with your transcript- it also adds a new skill to your toolbox.

Tips

Have your outline at ready – this can be on the phone Open your mouth– this will help you speak more clearly. Practice speaking slowly– This helps you prevent tripping over a word- Especially if you have an accent. Speak up– You want your audience to hear you- Don’t be afraid to get loud, but know the difference between yelling.

You’ve already lived what you’ve experienced.

It’s time to write it to life!

See you on the next episode!

Photo credit: iStock