We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Ephraim Nehemiah – Teaching My Son How To Say No [Video]

Ephraim Nehemiah – Teaching My Son How To Say No [Video]

"I will teach my son how to say no even if i’m still learning how to say it myself"

by Leave a Comment

By Button Poetry

Ephraim Nehemiah, performing at the Stonewall International Poetry Slam in Baltimore, MD.

About Button:

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry’s audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:06
i used to hide behind smiles like that
0:08
too
0:10
hell everyone i know got stories
0:13
every woman i know got a tale about the
0:15
first time she was taken advantage of
0:18
every man that tells me about his first
0:20
time don’t even realize
0:21
he describing the first time he was
0:23
taken advantage of
0:25
you know it starts when we just boys
0:28
grown folk be talking to us saying there
0:30
go my future husband
0:32
where my little man at
0:34
there go my baby boyfriend and once you
0:36
try to check them they be like oh you
0:37
know i ain’t being serious i can’t just
0:39
joke around
0:41
like we don’t know you can’t tell a good
0:43
joke without some truth in there
0:46
i know because
0:48
i was the punchline before
0:51
i just realized my own first time
0:53
sounded like in my over protective
0:54
mother she finds out because of a poem
0:57
she calling me trying to figure out when
0:58
it could have happened you know what she
0:59
says to me
1:00
every parent just wants to protect their
1:02
child but our fears are so large because
1:05
we know what our own parents that failed
1:07
and i
1:09
i just never want to have that
1:10
conversation with my son
1:12
but even god is everywhere at the same
1:14
time can’t stop his children from dying
1:17
can’t stop these predators from fixing
1:18
their teeth they know they can sexualize
1:20
these little boys they won’t just say
1:21
they’re a lady killer they calling all
1:23
these drownings baptisms so we say it’s
1:25
them becoming a real man they called my
1:27
toddler too cute for his own good it
1:30
don’t sound like no compliment they’re
1:31
gonna sound like a warning it sounds
1:33
like ain’t nothing new under my son he
1:36
look just like me with god there gotta
1:38
be something in these genes don’t turn
1:40
into hand-me-downs i’m not afraid no
1:42
metaphors i’m afraid of my own memories
1:44
but i told myself i told myself
1:47
i told myself
1:50
i told myself
1:52
i’m not living in fear no more
1:55
i rebuke the patriarchy that says we
1:57
have to consume everything that comes
2:00
for us
2:01
camouflage these scars into trophies nah
2:04
i will deal with the past because it
2:06
ain’t going nowhere i will release the
2:09
fear until it’s gone somewhere there is
2:11
a power in denying the things we do not
2:14
want i will teach my son how to say no
2:19
[Applause]
2:26
even if i’m still learning how to say it
2:27
myself
2:29
[Applause]
2:38
you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

This post was previously published on YouTube.

 

 

***

Photo credit: iStock.com

