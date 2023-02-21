Somatic Healing – EMDR

The topic is somatic healing – Don’t know what that is? I didn’t either. So let’s learn about it together with body mind healing coach Rebecca Bee Bromberg.
PS. This episode pairs oh so nicely with Episode 67 (Ayahuasca)and Episode 64 (Kambo)
More about our Guest:
Rebecca Brombergis a body-mind healing coach and recovering perfectionist. She helps professionals and entrepreneurs transform from running on fumes in survival mode to thriving with calm confidence. She is the founder of Finishing School, a thriving community of high-performing professionals learning to heal and rewire their unconscious minds so they can thrive on purpose. She is also the founder of Sole Clarity, where she has provided mindfulness-integrated programs for community nonprofits and community-minded for-profits. Rebecca is trained in Mindfulness-Based Somatic Healing and has had a steady mindfulness practice for over 20 years.
Also mentioned: Dr. Frank Corrigan – https://deepbrainreorienting.com/
Follow Rebecca:
https://rebeccabeecoaching.com
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
YouTube
TikTok
Music Credits:
Inspiring Experience by Rafael Krux
Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/5670-inspiring-experience-
Inspirational Infinity Of Space by WinnieTheMoog
Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/6593-inspirational-infinity-of-space
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Photo credit: Mia Voss