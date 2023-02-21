Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Somatic Healing – EMDR

Somatic Healing – EMDR

Rebecca Bromberg helps professionals and entrepreneurs transform from running on fumes in survival mode to thriving with calm confidence.

by

 

The topic is somatic healing – Don’t know what that is? I didn’t either. So let’s learn about it together with body mind healing coach Rebecca Bee Bromberg.

PS. This episode pairs oh so nicely with Episode 67 (Ayahuasca)and Episode 64 (Kambo)

Ep. 74 Transcript

Topics Covered in this episode:
-What somatic healing is (and why it’s a great complement if not an alternative to plant medicine)
– The 90/10 rule: 90% of our thinking is unconscious but it’s natural and appropriate to spend 90% of the healing

journey on our conscious mind (the 10% of our thinking)

– How to rewire the unconscious mind

More about our Guest:

Rebecca Brombergis a body-mind healing coach and recovering perfectionist. She helps professionals and entrepreneurs transform from running on fumes in survival mode to thriving with calm confidence. She is the founder of Finishing School, a thriving community of high-performing professionals learning to heal and rewire their unconscious minds so they can thrive on purpose. She is also the founder of Sole Clarity, where she has provided mindfulness-integrated programs for community nonprofits and community-minded for-profits. Rebecca is trained in Mindfulness-Based Somatic Healing and has had a steady mindfulness practice for over 20 years.

Also mentioned: Dr. Frank Corrigan – https://deepbrainreorienting.com/

Follow Rebecca: 

https://rebeccabeecoaching.com
Facebook
Instagram
LinkedIn
YouTube
TikTok

Music Credits:

Inspiring Experience by Rafael Krux

Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/5670-inspiring-experience-

Inspirational Infinity Of Space by WinnieTheMoog

Link: https://filmmusic.io/song/6593-inspirational-infinity-of-space

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

This post was previously published on Mia Voss’ blog.

Photo credit: Mia Voss

 

About Mia Voss

Shit We Don't Talk About Podcast takes on topics that deserve more airtime!

Mia Voss is the series host & is also an opinionated brand ambassador, livestreamer and mouthy activist.

