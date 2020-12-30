Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Essays on Air: Reading Germaine Greer’s Mail

Essays on Air: Reading Germaine Greer’s Mail

Lachlan Glanville, assistant archivist of the Germaine Greer Archive at the University of Melbourne has pored over these letters.

by Leave a Comment

By Sunanda Creagh, The Conversation

From the initial avalanche of mail triggered by Germaine Greer’s book The Female Eunuch grew a collection of 50 years of letters, emails, faxes, telegrams and newsletters from academics, schoolchildren, radicals and housewives all over the world. They’re now stored in 120 grey, acid-free boxes at the University of Melbourne Archives.

Lachlan Glanville, assistant archivist of the Germaine Greer Archive at the University of Melbourne has pored over these letters.

In the latest episode of Essays On Air, the audio version of our Friday essay series, Glanville says the collection offers a powerful, often amusing, sometimes perplexing glimpse into the lives of the people affected by her work, as well as the many faces of Greer herself – academic, feminist, provocateur, confidant.

Today, Conversation editor Lucinda Beaman reads Glanville’s fascinating essay, Reading Germaine Greer’s mail.

Find us and subscribe in Apple Podcasts, in Pocket Casts or wherever you get your podcasts.

Additional audio

Snow by David Szesztay

Dreaming in the Non-Dream by Chris Forsyth and the Solar Motel Band

Germaine Greer interview (1999)

TV Heaven 1971 – Germaine Greer – The Female Eunuch

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This episode was edited by Jenni Henderson. Illustration by Marcella Cheng.The Conversation

Sunanda Creagh, Head of Digital Storytelling, The Conversation

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

 

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com

About The Conversation Indonesia

The Indonesian edition of The Conversation, launched as a 'pilot', is headquartered in Jakarta. Our team is part of an international network of editors who run Australian, English, United States, African, French, Canadian and Global editions.

Thanks to the Open Society Foundation who funded the 'Conversation Indonesia' pilot and to the Indonesian Academy of Sciences (AIPI), which hosted The Conversation Indonesia in Jakarta.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x