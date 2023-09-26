Essential Advice: Remember These 4 Principles in Marriage

Marriage, a union that elicits diverse emotions, invites both the urge to escape and the yearning to embrace. Irrespective of the circumstances that lead you to this decision, it’s imperative to uphold personal principles that will undeniably enrich your life. Often, the uniqueness of the present environment can impair our judgment, leading us astray, much like the phenomenon described in psychology as the “dark effect.”

Navigating the Shadows: The Dark Effect and Relationship Dynamics

Human perception can falter when visibility diminishes, making us more reliant on individuals who offer a sense of security. This parallels the dark effect, where dimly lit surroundings encourage intimacy between individuals, be it men or women, fostering a sense of reliance and reduced vigilance.

This inclination to seek emotional advancement within such an ambiance is unsurprising. When love knocks on our doors, maintaining rationality can be a challenge. Achieving that requires deliberate practice, and this is a crucial aspect to consider.

Psychology of Active Participation: Nurturing Relationships

In the realm of psychology, establishing an active role in relationships often involves a delicate balance of playfulness and suggestive cues. Initiating curiosity within your partner, awakening their interest, and ultimately allowing them to proactively approach you requires finesse.

Contrary to popular belief that women tend to lose agency after marriage, it’s essential to avoid generalizations. The power to sway your own convictions remains steadfast and unyielding, regardless of your partner’s identity.

Now, let’s delve into the core advice that transcends any partner’s identity:

1. Choose Authenticity Over Compromise

Marriage, a lifelong commitment, should never be approached haphazardly due to external pressures. Rushed decisions based on fleeting circumstances can lead to forsaking your inner voice, which might exact a toll too heavy to bear. To avoid this pitfall, nurturing personal independence is paramount. Sacrificing oneself to appease others shouldn’t eclipse your priorities.

In the context of a relationship that may span decades, compromising on your fundamental desires from the outset will breed disillusionment and frustration. It’s imperative to be clear about your aspirations and relentlessly pursue them, aligning your path with your heart’s true desires.

2. Sustain a Lifeline of Communication in Marriage

Marriage is often marred by an unsettling statistic: many couples experience relationship breakdowns within the first year. Communication breakdowns plague these relationships, as partners treat their shared life like a nondescript hotel room, devoid of heartfelt engagement.

Despite the hustle and bustle of daily life, dedicating time to your relationship is non-negotiable. Love, far from static, requires consistent cultivation. The intimacy once shared shouldn’t be taken for granted; it necessitates continuous effort.

The quote from the movie “Youth of the Beast” encapsulates this sentiment: “Good love enables you to see the world through someone’s eyes; bad love makes you abandon the world for one person.”

Choosing a partner signifies a commitment to nurture the relationship in a positive direction. This journey demands sharing, vulnerability, and genuine engagement.

3. Marriage Is a Part, Not the Whole

Even in the 21st century, the notion persists that women should devote themselves entirely to preserving the happiness of their family after marriage. As author Sanmao aptly put it, “When it comes to the heart, it’s like traversing myriad crossroads; no ferryman can guide you across, you must cross it yourself, for love is self-transcending, and no one can assist you.”

Resist the urge to channel all your energy into the realm of marriage. Marriage is a fraction of your life, not its entirety. Your life should extend beyond it, and a partner who genuinely cares for you would encourage you to chase your dreams. The marriage should bolster your journey rather than hinder it.

Both men and women should contribute to the marriage, erasing the stereotype of women being perpetual sacrificers. This kind of love, one-sided and demanding, is unlikely to endure.

4. Maintain Financial Independence Post-Marriage

“In My First Life” contains a poignant line: “When I decided to support myself through dreams, I knew my journey ahead would be through a tunnel alone.”

Setting clear goals for your future or nurturing aspirations in a chosen field are worthy pursuits. Don’t let marriage stifle your personal growth; allowing that to happen might lead to regret down the road. We are all independent individuals, and securing your own freedom entails not relying on anyone else.

Even in the context of a marriage, maintaining your own financial independence is crucial. This not only bolsters your confidence but also safeguards your future. Historically, women remained trapped in unhappy marriages due to financial dependence. While eternal love might be the hope, the reality remains unpredictable. Thus, ensuring financial security is a prudent step.

As you navigate the intricacies of marriage, remember these four fundamental principles. Choose authenticity, foster open communication, retain your individuality, and ensure financial independence. These tenets transcend cultural and societal contexts, serving as a guidepost for a fulfilling and balanced life within the institution of marriage.

