Every Moment Counts

Learn to enjoy every minute of your life. Be happy now. Don’t wait for something outside of yourself to make you happy in the future. Think how really precious is the time you have to spend, whether it’s at work or with your family. Every minute should be enjoyed and savored. ― Earl Nightingale

From what I have come to know about life and in coping with grief, the moments we take for granted are truly the most memorable. Sometimes, we underestimate the time we have with people around us and neglect to take time and let them know how much they mean to us. With the need to meet up with responsibilities and goals, It is understandable that sometimes we lose track of time considering that everything is fast-paced.

However, building relationships and memories are irreplaceable and can only be experienced if we could just pause for a moment and appreciate those around us.

Building strong relationships have POSITIVE health effects. According to Harvard Medical School and NorthWestern Medicine, building strong relationships provides social support and reduces the risk of stress, increases longevity, and produces more effective communication.

So, how do you build valuable relationships?

You have to know yourself, your value, and your worth: The value of yourself determines the quality of relationships with people in your life and also your social circle. Focus on your values and aspiration, and pick your relationships wisely. Work on yourself: Relationships are meant to improve or enhance you. Have your values, work on yourself, and develop your personal brand Assess the reason behind the relationship: Are you going into it for personal gains or the noble intention of learning from others. Always be open about why you value the relationship. There is no need to pretend about your intentions. You will be surprised that people appreciate frank discussions, rather than coated ones Take time to rekindle the relationship: You only get what you put into the relationship. Send a text, remember important dates (e.g., birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, etc). Always show genuine interest Overall, be true to yourself: Constant re-evaluations of relationships brings more focus and enlightenment. It is okay to move. Relationships evolve with life events and activities. Irrespective, always treat your relationships the same way you wish others to treat you.

Finally, not all relationships are healthy, find the ones that propel you to greatness, without compromising on your values — Chinyere Okoh The purpose of life is to live it, to taste and experience it to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer or richer experience. ― Eleanor Roosevelt

