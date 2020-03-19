Get Daily Email
Every New Freelancer's Greatest Challenge — Pricing Their Services

Every New Freelancer’s Greatest Challenge — Pricing Their Services

Situations where I put a value on myself are nerve-wracking. It’s so uncomfortable but it has to be done. If you don’t see your worth, nobody will.

by

 

Recently, I started getting into freelance work and the hardest part is quoting a price for my work.

The very first project I had, it took me half a day to finally let them know how much it’ll cost. And when they didn’t get back to me within an hour, I thought I blew it.

I was so anxious last night as I waited for them to agree on the price. I kept thinking, maybe I should drop them a text and lower the price. Instead, I went argued with myself that I deserve that amount. And I went to bed.

The next day, they agreed to my quote price. See, they believe in my worth.

Not everyone will see the value you put out

I’ve set a price for my work and to some, it’s too expensive. And they’ll say things to try and get you to (greatly) lower your price.

Oh we can get it cheaper somewhere else

Can you do it for free? It’ll be good for your portfolio

There are going to be people who will try to undervalue you. But you got to be firm about your worth. You know how much effort is needed to produce high-quality work.

Even when you’re starting out, your time and expertise are precious. They might not be willing to pay the price but someone will.

Look for those people.

Do your own research and find out the market rate.

If you’re afraid of over-pricing your work, Google the market rate. Increase or decrease it by 10%. You can always negotiate with the other party afterward.

Remember to set a minimum limit though. If you don’t, they might play you out.

When you’ve built your personal branding and have a strong portfolio, you can adjust the price to your services. As cliche as it sounds, people really do buy into you as a person.

Be proud of your achievements. Believe in yourself and your abilities. You know how much you’re worth so put that number on the price tag.

Even if you’ve made a mistake, it’s okay. We learn from our mistakes and failures. At least now you know what you didn’t know before.

Freelancing is hard but it can be rewarding so don’t give up!

Previously published on Medium.com.

◊♦◊

Photo credit: shutterstock.com

 

About Athirah Syamimi

Editor of Life Your Life Network. Athirah spends her time writing about the things that make us better humans and live our lives to the fullest.

