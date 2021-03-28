Everything Minus Love = Nothing

Humans crave, dream about, obsess over, search for, and pray for love. Can you think of any meaningful relationships that don’t require some form of love to be successful? I can’t.

If love is that important, then it’s reasonable to think that it affects our perspective, attitudes, mental health, spirituality, and happiness. In fact, we’d probably all agree that it belongs under the category of ‘necessity’.

Love comes in many forms. We humans most often think in the terms of romantic love. While that is undoubtedly one of my favorites, it’s not the ONLY type of love that’s important to our happiness.

Along with brotherly love and love of family, there is another form of love that itself balances all others. It’s a love based on the highest moral principle.

What are the characteristics of this higher form of love? When we display this type of love we unselfishly put the needs of others ahead of our own even if those ‘others’ or strangers to us. It is founded on the principles of moral excellence and strives for what is good for all. It’s what gives us the motivation to rise above prejudice, jealousy, hatred, and apathy. Love based on high-moral-principle is powerful and dynamic. It makes good things happen.

A person willing to hold himself accountable to the highest form of moral excellence in love will be able to grasp this type of love, make it part of himself, and use it in a mighty way as a force to shape his life and happiness.

A comprehensive description of this form of love is given in a source that many trust, some doubt, and others dismiss. But really, isn’t it worth at least a look?

If as that source claims — Love Never Fails — then it should have some tangible benefits if we pursue and obtain it for ourselves. Let’s consider what some of these might be.

Benefits

Love that is principled, dynamic, and actionable has the ability to grow and become stronger, giving us more and more ways to utilize its power.

Principled love is a strong foundation on which to build all other types of love. It can cause other types of love to be tough and expansive leading to longer-lasting relationships that are adaptable and resilient leading to more contentment and happiness.

Principled love lays a stable foundation in marriage and families, giving everyone a real sense of peace and security.

Principled love promotes mental and emotional balance which facilitates good mental and physical health.

Principled love promotes stable societies and enables an attitude of brotherhood.

Principled love would not allow for harmful and toxic attitudes and actions.

Takeaway

Agape is the catalyst that makes value appear in anything.

~Peter Kreeft

Agape is the Greek word for principled love. And the above quote really resonates with me.

This higher form of love’s expression raises the value of good deeds and actions. It raises the value of people and therefore, relationships. It raises the value of human life and happiness. It raises the value of world peace and justice.

