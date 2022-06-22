Everything You Love (You Will Lose) W/ Francis Weller

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Do you regularly turn away from the sorrows of the world?

Are you aware of the great cost to your vitality, your joy, by doing so?

Why might it be important to regularly confront your own sorrows, even if you think you have none?

In this episode, my guest, Francis Weller, and I mine these questions and more for useful insights to make a meaningful difference in your life.

Francis is the author of The Wild Edge of Sorrow, perhaps the book I recommend most these days.

I actually featured him in a recent podcast, and honestly, if I get my way, I’m going to continue sharing our conversations in podcasts to come, like a “conversations with a mentor” kinda thing. Because Francis Weller’s work has touched something immense in me, personally, that I believe is also vitally important for our collective humanity at this time.

And I keep using that language when I speak about and with him, “something vast and immense in me,” because I don’t know how else to say it.

I would say he’s written one of the most beautiful books on grief and sorrow that I’ve ever read, but the truth is, it’s just one of the most beautiful books I’ve ever read.

And when we first spoke, the conversation which I shared in a recent episode, I felt as if he was helping me finally explore that vastness inside me that previously had been largely untapped. In this episode, I describe it like a vast cavern inside me that has been blocked off, obstructed, for most of my life, that I didn’t even know there was an entrance to, much less where to find it, and that his work on grief and sorrow is finally showing me the way, and how to unlock it.

I would have never guessed the key would be grief and sorrow.

Death has largely spared me. So much so that I recently had a family member survive the near approach of death. And while I was naturally glad and relieved, I was shocked to find a part of me also angry. Not because I wanted this person to die, but because I have been dying to finally touch a lifetime of untouched grief.

So, I bring you again, a profound and rich conversation with the very wise, Francis Weller.

In this conversation we talk about the critical importance of regularly confronting sorrow – our own and the world’s. We talk about creating regular grief and sorrow rituals, too, which I’m personally eager to get started with. We talk about our ignorance in the face of grieving, and how we just don’t know how to do it, or how to BE with someone when they are grieving, much less BE with our own grief.

We talk about this and so much more.

Also, I want you to know that Francis is hosting a 5-part online workshop soon on the 5 Gates of Grief. Which I highly recommend enrolling in. It’s not expensive, and I’m not being paid to promote this. I just believe in this work.

So, take a deep breath, and stay present with Francis Weller and I, all the way through to the end of this episode of Men, This Way …

Alright …

Let’s dive …

