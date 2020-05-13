Evolved Man Series: Neil Sardana

Welcome to the Evolving Man Project’s Evolved Man Series, where we highlight individuals that embody what it means to be an evolved man—famous and non-famous men alike. The world needs to know their stories and deeds.

This week’s honor goes to the fellow Midwesterner, University of Michigan alumni, labor organizer, and activist Neil Sardana.

Before joining the Sierra Club, Neil worked to start Atlanta Jobs with Justice, a coalition dedicated to bringing labor and community organizations together to winning living wages for working people, defending workers’ rights, and promoting economic justice in the Metro Atlanta Area. He received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Physiology from Michigan State University, a Master of Public Health, and a Master of Public Policy from the University of Michigan.

Neil Sardana has made quite an impact on his community and in the lives of countless people. His activism and advocacy for the communities are impressive.

His passion for the Green New Deal, stopping endless wars, immigrants, and worker’s rights. Neil’s work with the Progressive Worker’s Union is all about making sure this country is fair to all its workers, and organizations are accountable to their workers.

I’m honored to call him a colleague and friend. We at the Evolving Man Project wish Neil Sardana continued success in the future. We honor Neil Sardana in our Evolved Man Series.

Originally published on Evolving Man Project. Reprinted with permission.

