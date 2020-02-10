.

Facing It by Sam Gainsborough from Sam Gainsborough on Vimeo.

.

“Facing It” is this week’s Staff Pick Premiere. Read more about it on the Vimeo Blog: vimeo.com/blog/post/staff-pick-premiere-facing-it-by-sam-gainsborough/

Watch the behind the scenes film here: vimeo.com/290238733

Shaun always feels separate and isolated from the confident, happy world around him. Whilst waiting for his parents in a busy pub, Shaun struggles valiantly to join in with the admirably happy people in the crowd, but the more he tries, the more he goes awry. As everything in the pub goes from bad to worse, Shaun finds himself confronted by the painful memories that made him who he is. His feelings, memories and desires overwhelm him and by the end of the evening, he is ready to explode…

SELECT FESTIVALS & AWARDS

Annie Award Nomination – Best Student Film

Animafest Zagreb – Dušan Vukotić Award for the best student film 2018

Animage International Animation Festival – Grand Prix Winner 2018

Animage International Animation Festival – Audience Award Winner 2018

Ottawa International Animation Festival – Audience Award Winner 2018

KLIK, Amsterdam International Animation Festival – Audience Award Winner 2018

Manchester Animation Festival – Audience Award Winner 2018

KROK Festival of Animated Films – Jury Diploma Award Winner 2018

Viborg Animation Festival – Best Student Film Winner 2018

British Independent Film Awards – Longlist for Best Short Film 2018

MPSE Golden Reel Award – Best Student Film

Festival Internacional de stop motion Our Fest – Best International Short 2019

7eme Lune Festival – Best Animation 2019

Ars Electronica – Prixar Award Honorary Mention 2019

River Film Festival Italy – Golden River Award for best Animation 2019

River Film Festival Italy – Audience Award 2019

Lille Festival – First International Prize 2019

London International Animation Festival – Audience Award in Category

London International Animation Festival – Honourable Mention 2018

Video Hackers Film Festival, Italy – Best In Show Award 2018

Video Hackers Film Festival, Italy – Best Animation Award 2018

Big Cartoon Festival Moscow – Best Short Film – 3rd Place 2018

Student Widescreen Film of the Year – Best Film Winner 2018

Russian Indie Film Festival – Audience Award 2019

Russian Indie Film Festival – Peter Pan Award 2019

View Conference – View Award Winner 2019

IMDB – New Filmmaker of the Year award Finalist 2019

Annecy – Official Selection 2018

Aspen Shortsfest – Official Selection 2019

SXSW – Official Selection 2019

