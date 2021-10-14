Failing at Sex Ed

No body that I know had a good first Sex Ed talk. How did we as a society mess this up so much? How did we take a very fundamental part of human life, our sexuality, and teach it like we were scared of it?

Or treat it like a side dressing when in many cases it’s the main meal. This is especially true for young men, who at about the age of 10 are starting to think about their own sexuality. We break this down with experts Shafia Zaloom and Dr. David Bell.

This podcast will mostly concentrate on the systemic issues, struggles, and hopes for masculinities. With a pro-feminist viewpoint, we’ll investigate how masculinity has changed throughout our lives and what the future looks like for gender. This podcast is supported by NextGenMen (nextgenmen.ca) and the Alberta Podcast Network.

—

Previously Published on modernmanhood.simplecast.com

—

—

Shutterstock