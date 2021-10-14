Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / Failing at Sex Ed

Failing at Sex Ed

Modern Manhood: The Podcast

No body that I know had a good first Sex Ed talk. How did we as a society mess this up so much? How did we take a very fundamental part of human life, our sexuality, and teach it like we were scared of it?

Or treat it like a side dressing when in many cases it’s the main meal. This is especially true for young men, who at about the age of 10 are starting to think about their own sexuality. We break this down with experts Shafia Zaloom and Dr. David Bell.

This podcast will mostly concentrate on the systemic issues, struggles, and hopes for masculinities. With a pro-feminist viewpoint, we’ll investigate how masculinity has changed throughout our lives and what the future looks like for gender. This podcast is supported by NextGenMen (nextgenmen.ca) and the Alberta Podcast Network.

Previously Published on modernmanhood.simplecast.com

Shutterstock

About Remoy Philip

Remoy Philip is a New York City-based producer. His work has taken him around the globe producing stories of underserved and marginalized people groups, resulting in humanization and audience activism.

