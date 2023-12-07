Why are men so gullible when looking for an affair?

“This college girl is really into older married men.”

And she’s horny and ready now.

Hahahahaha.

Really. I don’t think so.

Can you say “sugar baby”?

Yet, men fall for every trick. Women in faraway countries. In different timezones. Because they are looking for some hot, young thing.

C’mon maaaaan.

Scammers send full-body pics. Enticing ones. With their faces. THEY AREN’T REAL WOMEN LOOKING FOR AN AFFAIR. They want your money. Duh.

Too good to be true is too good to be true.

No real women give guys the goods within moments of chatting. It doesn’t happen.

According to the musical Jersey Boys,

“There’s two types of women.

There’s Type A and Type B.

Type A: They’re real easy. They jump right into bed with you. Boom, boom, boom. Then, later on, they break your balls.”

Women are suspicious and careful for a reason. They’ve been burned if they have been in this “lifestyle” for over a minute.

Don’t fall for it.

A young pretty catfish is going to sink her fangs into your naive ass sooner rather than later.

Ways to avoid falling for the fakes:

Be discerning.

Don’t show your face.

Use a “faraway” shot of you in a hat or with sunglasses.

Send a pic of your profile or a Picasso-esque cropped one (my specialty).

Obscure your face, but show your body.

NEVER use any picture you’ve used on social media with your true identity.

Always communicate through an app like Telegram and set a timer to “self-destruct” your pictures in a few seconds.

Make sure you use “incognito mode” for any shady search.

Opt out of any virtual Whitepages.

Do not share your location until you verify that they aren’t a “fake.”

Don’t share your job information.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I don’t care how horny you are OR how long your wife hasn’t laid a finger on you. Don’t get too eager to share.

Learn the tells of a FAKE woman:

Poor use of English.

Too eager.

Looking for lots of information.

They make promises about their desirability.

Very complimentary.

“I can fuck you so good.”

“I love you long time.”

“Me so horny.”

Seriously, I laughed while writing this. She talks like Jar Jar Binks. How stupid can guys be?

Pictures only tell part of the story. Learn the “tells” of a catfish online. Any woman who is TOO eager is not real. Cheating women are wary and wise. They learn quickly to suss out men. They are inundated with loads of horny morons.

Guys, remember, many people have an ulterior motive. You have to be smart when looking for a lover “out of network,” as I like to call it.

Don’t be fooled. And don’t fall for the fakes.

Read this one on spotting a catfish:

Catfishing 101

6 Tips to prevent even smart people from getting duped in the “married but dating” pool

medium.com

I’m a Bot on Ashley Madison

Fake Women vs Real Women

medium.com

Follow me on substack — Monalisasmile.substack.com (It’s free, and I share more about my misdeeds than here. And you know you want more!)

Buy me a chai tea (my fave) at [email protected] or Ko-Fi, and spare me selling my body and soul on OnlyFans. Please. And thank you.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—–

Photo credit: Cesar La Rosa on Unsplash