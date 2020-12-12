Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Farah Habad – Other Earth (After Danez Smith) [Video]

Farah Habad – Other Earth (After Danez Smith) [Video]

In some alternate universe, I know and I have lived joy.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Button Poetry

.

.

Farah Habad, performing at Honey in Minneapolis, MN.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:02
In some alternate universe,
00:04
I know and I have lived joy.
00:07
This joy was a warm joy,
00:09
a full platter seasoned by Grandma’s hands,
00:12
Bill Withers songs blaring through the speakers
00:14
like we’re hearing them for the first time.
00:17
In this reality,
00:18
Beyoncé and Billie Holiday’s duets sit atop the Billboard charts
00:22
for 116 weeks,
00:24
but this week they were unseated
00:26
by Nipsey and Tupac’s remix of “California Love.”
00:29
Here, we don’t dance to colonial gaze. We don’t scratch to survive.
00:34
“Bling bling” is still a phrase
00:37
because our culture gets to live here without white people killing it,
00:43
on its own terms.
00:45
And, on this side, the grass is really greener.
00:47
It’s full of seasoned meats, mustard-based potato salad,
00:51
a whole village two-stepping in unison.
00:54
Because the Electric Slide powers our buildings.
00:57
The DJ is Neptune.
00:59
The way that she controls the waves sends us into a six-hour swag surf.
01:03
And, in this world, our heros do this crazy thing
01:08
called “reaching old age.”
01:12
They pass down rhythm, and wisdom, and wealth.
01:15
Here, there was no Homestead Act.
01:18
Land is not a commodity, but a public good.
01:22
We practice radical vulnerability around these parts, cuz.
01:25
Two Black boys are yelling on the corner
01:28
because they’re human and have a disagreement.
01:31
Their arms move to punctuate passion,
01:34
but no one mistakes their passion for a smoking gun here.
01:38
Because here, Black boys can be soft,
01:40
and confused, and frustrated, and it’s okay,
01:43
because no one polices our humanity.
01:48
And what a world this is–
01:50
a place where joy is ubiquitous and accessible,
01:55
a place where my Blackness is not a superpower or a fatal flaw,
01:59
it just is.
02:03
(cheers and applause)

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x