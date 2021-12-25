Get Daily Email
Feeling Leads To Healing

Feeling Leads To Healing

Discomfort is growth.

by Leave a Comment

 

Are you concerned more about creating extraordinary impact and making a massive difference in the world…

Or nurturing relationships with, and the feelings, emotions, and judgments of those who were never aligned with you to begin with?

I’ve spent too much time on the latter and I’ve held myself back.

I can honestly say that I’ve tried to manage impact and the judgment of others, and effectively did neither well.

Today I’m feeling all the emotions around wanting to be wanted more than I want to create impact. More has been revealed to me, and I feel emotional rawness.

Feeling is the secret sauce.

Because I feel the deep thorn of the fear of rejection, abandonment, and neglect…

I get to heal more of those painful aspects within myself…

And there’s always more.

Impact and making a difference matters more to me, but I tried to walk the line to be wanted.

That’s the little, hurt boy inside trying to not be abandoned or neglected any longer.

That little boy is safe and loved, even when he doesn’t feel so safe and loved.

Feeling is the secret. I get to feel it to heal it.

Discomfort is growth.

I’m resolved to increase impact and the difference I make…

And the feelings, emotions, and judgment of others are theirs…

Not mine.

This post was previously published on Mike Kitko’s blog.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Mike Kitko

Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author who helps business owners increase success and happiness in their lives. A Marine with an MBA, Mike has experience in executive leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he felt like an imposter. No matter how much success he achieved, he always felt unsuccessful, unfulfilled, and unhappy.

His inability to understand his body, mind, and emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger and rage, and the abuse of everything he cared about in life.

Today, Mike has an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence and courage that matches how people perceive him externally. He has found success and happiness, and he wants to help you do the same.

